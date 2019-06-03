Fireflies Game Notes: June 3 vs. Rome (Game 57)

Columbia Fireflies (21-35) vs. Rome Braves (26-30)

RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson (0-6, 6.88) vs. RHP Alan Rangel (4-3. 5.04)

Mon., June 3, 2019 - Segra Park (Columbia, SC) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 57

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia lost the series finale to Augusta, 5-2. Jose Butto was solid on the mound, the right-hander surrendered just three runs over six innings of work.

THIS HAS BEEN FUN: Monday starts the fifth series between Columbia and Rome this season. The Fireflies have had more success against the Braves (9-4 record) than any other team in the South Atlantic League this year.

THIS HAS BEEN FUN, Pt. II: Six of the 13 games between Columbia and Rome this year have been decided by two or fewer runs. The Fireflies defeated the Braves, 9-8, in 10 innings on May 19 (after Gerson Molina knocked in Walter Rasquin in the top of the 10th) and walked off against their rivals on May 13 at Segra Park (Brian Sharp walk-off single).

CHOP 'EM: Monday is the 14th time Columbia will play Rome this year. Ronny Mauricio has had some of the best success against the Braves this year: .327 (17-for-52), 13 GP, eight runs, two triples, one homer, five walks. Chase Chambers (.417, 7 GP) and Wagner Lagrange (.348, 8 GP) have also performed well against Rome this season.

MARKY MARK'S LEADING THIS FUNKY BUNCH: Vientos recorded his team-best 11th double of the season on Sunday against Augusta. The Pembroke Pines, Florida, native has also notched three multi-hit games over the last eight days. Since May 14 (17 GP), Vientos is hitting .310 (22-for-71) with five doubles, three homers and 12 RBI. In the prior 33 games (April 4-May 13), Vientos hit just .216.

HIM, TOO: Coincidentally enough, Columbia outfielder Wagner Lagrange has also performed nicely since May 14. Over his last 15 games, Lagrange is batting .291 (16-for-55) with six doubles, a triple, a homer and 7 RBI. The 23-year-old also struck his first career grand slam on May 28.

F=m(a): Shervyen Newton is having perhaps his finest stretch at the plate this season. The 20-year-old Mets prospect had his 10-game hit streak snapped on Sunday (he was one off Mark Vientos' team-best 11-game hit streak). Newton's 13-game on-base streak was snapped as well. During the hit streak (May 22-June 1), Newton hit .400 (14-for-35), that included two doubles, a triple, two homers, five RBI, four walks and three stolen bases.

STAYING IN THE SOUTH: Four of the Fireflies' final five series to close out the first half of the season are against Southern Division teams (Augusta, Rome, Asheville, Lexington).

