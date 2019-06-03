Bats Can't String Together Runs in Extra Innings Loss

June 3, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





LAKEWOOD, NJ - With runners on second and third and nobody out in the tenth inning, Lakewood's Cole Stobbe came through with a walk-off RBI single that gave the BlueClaws a 3-2 victory over the Suns at FirstEnergy Park Monday.

The Suns (26-31) had plenty of chances to win the game, but could not come through with the bats despite nine total hits. Hagerstown had at least two men on base in each of the final three innings, including the bases loaded in the eighth and ninth, but failed to do enough to secure the win.

The BlueClaws (19-37) held the Suns bats down for most of the day. Kevin Gowdy made the start and allowed only one run over five innings of work. James McArthur, Oscar Marcelino and Ismael Cabrera (W, 2-0) then combined to get the game to the 10th, allowing only one run among the three.

Hagerstown scored their initial run in the third inning. Ricardo Mendez tripled into center and then Cody Wilson followed with an RBI single. Then, after a long offensive lull, Hagerstown loaded the bases with one out in the eighth and Gilbert Lara' s grounder plated Mendez again to tie the game.

Lakewood got the scoring going early in this one. The BlueClaws struck first in the second inning when Ben Pelletier crushed his sixth home run of the season. Then Lakewood grabbed a 2-1 lead in the third when Jonathan Guzman came in to score on a wild pitch.

Ryan Tapani got the start for the Suns and put together a solid outing. The righty allowed two runs on two hits and struck out a career-high six batters over 3.2 innings. However, it was the Hagerstown bullpen that shined Monday night. Jacob Howellfollowed Tapani and tossed 1.1 scoreless innings. Then Jared Brasher came in and posted 2.2 innings of unblemished work.

Chris Vann (L, 0-1) was able to work a scoreless ninth inning to send the game to extras, but after a sacrifice bunt in the 10th, the lefty allowed the game-winning knock. The loss in the series-opener sends the Suns to 10-15 in one-run games and 1-4 in extra-inning affairs this season. It is the third consecutive one-run game for Hagerstown.

The Suns continue their series with the BlueClaws tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. LHP Tim Cate (4-3, 2.56 ERA) get the ball for Hagerstown while RHP Ethan Lindow (1-2, 3.27 ERA) toes the rubber for Lakewood.

After the seven-game road trip, the Suns return to Municipal Stadium May 10 to begin a seven-game homestand against the BlueClaws and the West Virginia Power. The stretch is filled with great promotions, including Bark in the Park, Thirsty Thursday, Pink Night and Sunday Funday! For tickets or more information visit hagerstownsuns.com or call 301-791-6266.

