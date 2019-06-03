Fleet Feet to Celebrate Global Running Day with Nationwide 5K

June 3, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release





NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, South Atlantic League affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, and Fleet Feet, the local retail leader in building and supporting the CSRA running community, will participate in the brand's nationally coordinated event, The Big Run, on June 5th in celebration of Global Running Day. This year's event consists of more than 100 running events taking place throughout the day across 32 states.

Now in its third year, The Big Run welcomes runners of all ages, levels, and abilities. Stores participate either by holding a timed, certified 5K race or a fun run.

"We invite the CSRA to lace up your shoes for this annual tradition in partnership with our friends at Fleet Feet Augusta," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "Celebrate Global Running Day at SRP Park with this great community event that we look forward to growing from last season!"

Sponsored nationally by Brooks, and supported locally by Nuun, the Augusta GreenJackets, and Sprouts, The Big Run welcomed over 16,000 participants nationwide in 2018 and is expected to top 20,000 participants this year.

"We are so excited to host this amazing 5K again! It's a great way to promote fitness and fun to our community. What better way to celebrate Global Running Day than with a run, baseball, food, and fun! Thank you to our partners at the Augusta GreenJackets and Sprouts for helping make this event possible. Of course, thank you to all of our amazing volunteers," - Jen and Michael McCauley (Owners of Fleet Feet Augusta)

The results from timed, certified 5K races will funnel up into a national leaderboard to determine the overall fastest runners of the day nationwide, as well as age group winners. Winners receive cash prizes. Fleet Feet and Brooks will also present prizes for unique categories, including:

IN THE MIDDLE OF IT ALL: The male and female who finish in the exact middle of all finishers in the country in their gender receive $500!

COMMON GROUND: Each person who finishes at the most common finish time across the country is entered into a drawing for $500!

SOCIAL BUTTERFLIES: Any participant who posts a photo on social media from The Big Run and includes #TheBigRun, @FleetFeetSports, @BrooksRunning is eligible to win one of three sets of Brooks x Fleet Feet mini-portable Bluetooth runners' speakers, provided by Brooks!

Details of the BIG RUN 5K and 1 Mile FUN Run include:

5K - $40, 1 Mile Fun Run - $10 (Includes Shirt, Medal, and General Admission GreenJackets Ticket Valid June 8th)

Register at: https://runsignup.com/Race/SC/NorthAugusta/thebigrunaugusta

Start Time: June 5, 2019 @ 6:00pm

Location: SRP Park, 187 Railroad Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841

Run benefits Hope for Augusta

For more information, visit fleetfeetsports.com and www.fleetfeetaugusta.com

Jenafer McCauley or Seren Jacobs

training@fleetfeetaugusta.com

jen@fleetfeetaugusta.com

(706) 840-3656 (cell)

(706) 922-9860 (store)

Participants receive a General Admission ticket to come to Margaritaville Night at SRP Park as part of the game on Saturday, June 8th vs. the Kannapolis Intimidators. The festivities on the 8th kick off at 4:30 with a pre-game concert as a part of Anthony and London Thuan State Farm Saturday. After the game it's Kids Run the Bases and Margaritaville Fireworks presented by Helm Electric. To learn more visit www.greenjacketsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.