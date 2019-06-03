Hagerstown Suns Game Notes

The Suns travel to Lakewood for a 7:05 match-up with the BlueClaws at FirstEnergy Park. Hagerstown sends RHP Ryan Tapani (2-4, 4.63 ERA) to the bump, while Lakewood counters with RHP Kevin Gowdy (0-2, 4.43 ERA).

Tonight's road game, along with the entire Lakewood series, will be broadcast on the Suns Baseball Network, available at bit.ly/SunsRadio.

SUNS USE LATE RALLY TO CLINCH SERIES: Capitalizing on a seventh-inning rally, the Suns defeated the Rome Braves 5-4 at Municipal Stadium Sunday. Trailing 4-3 in the in the bottom of the seventh, the Suns got runners to second and third with two outs. Jacob Rhinesmith then stepped to plate and delivered a two-run knock up the middle that gave Hagerstown (26-30) the lead for good. After the Suns took the advantage, weather struck Municipal Stadium and the game went into a 38-minute rain delay in the top of the eighth. But when the players returned to the field, the Hagerstown bullpen was able to hold the lead. Chandler Day (W, 2-1) worked a scoreless eighth, finishing off a stellar outing in which he tossed three scoreless frames in relief. Day has now gone 12.1 innings over his last four outings without allowing an earned run. Jackson Stoeckinger then took over in the ninth, and posted a zero to pick up his team-high fifth save.

MARVELOUS MAY: Hagerstown recorded the best ERA in Class A-Affiliate baseball in the month of May, working a 2.74 ERA across 29 games in the month. The Suns staff punched out 251 batters in 252 innings, while allowing 77 earned runs. Overall, the South Atlantic League dominated the best pitching staffs of May, holding the top-three marks, with Delmarva (3.05) and Kannapolis (3.09) holding the next two lowest spots after Hagerstown. Quad Cities and Lake County rounded out the top-five team ERAs for May. Hagerstown now holds the seventh-lowest team ERA this season in Class-A baseball, holding a 3.49 mark. Delmarva paces the way with their 2.97 season ERA. They've kept it going into the month of June, allowing five runs across 18 innings (2.50 ERA).

ONE RUN FUN: After last night's 5-4 victory, Hagerstown is 10-14 in one-run contests, including earning wins in each of their last two games. The Suns have now played in 23 single-run games. Last season, Hagerstown played in 29 one-run showdowns, finishing 14-15 in those contests.

HAVE YOURSELF A DAY, DAY: Chandler Day picked up the win in Sunday's game, spinning four three-hit innings without allowing a run. That was his third four inning appearance of the season. Since May 6, the Vanderbilt-product has turned a new leaf. In 16.1 innings, he has allowed just seven hits while setting down 16 batters via the strikeout and allowing just a single earned run. It's been good enough to drop his ERA from 5.29 to 3.06 over his last six outings. During that span, his opponent's batting average has also dropped significantly from .314 to .246. In May, the righty made six appearances and earned a 1.80 ERA in 15 innings pitched, while holding opponents to a .142 average.

TREMENDOUS TURNER: Trey Turner was activated from Extended Spring Training May 8, since then, he has appeared in five games, spinning 8.1 innings and punching out 16 batters. Opponents are merely hitting .138 against him in the short time he's been in the South Atlantic League.

COOKING CONNELL: Outfielder Justin Connell is sporting an eight-game hitting streak, his longest of the season, after a 1-3 performance last night. The streak is the second-longest active streak in the South Atlantic League, behind Ian Dawkins, who has hit safely in 17-consecutive games dating back to May 18. Over the stretch, the Barcelona-native is hitting .393 and has driven in six of his 18 RBI this season.

