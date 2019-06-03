Anchia Homers, De Los Santos Dazzles in 7-2 Loss

June 3, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - West Virginia Power News Release





HICKORY, N.C. - Jake Anchia blasted his eighth home run of the season and Josias De Los Santos spun four solid innings of relief, but West Virginia could not recover from a six-run fourth in a 7-2 loss to the Hickory Crawdads Monday evening at L.P. Frans Stadium.

With the Power (28-29) down 6-0 in the fifth, Joseph Rosa earned a free pass with one down to set the stage for Anchia. The backstop cracked a two-run homer to left off Ronny Henriquez (1-3) that closed the deficit to 6-2. However, that was the only blunder Henriquez would make over his five innings of work, as the 18-year-old surrendered just five hits and fanned a season-high nine batters.

Deivy Florido (2-2) cruised through his first three innings, allowing just one base hit, a two-out single to Curtis Terry in the first. However, the Crawdads' offense came alive in the fourth, plating six runs against the right-hander to claim a 6-0 lead.

Jax Biggers started the inning by reaching on a fielding error by Nick Rodriguez, as a misplayed grounder by the second baseman let Biggers stride into second. Terry then launched his team-leading 15th home run of the season to left-center for a 2-0 edge. After Florido got Sherten Apostel to pop out to short, Pedro Gonzalez singled to left and moved to second on Ryan Ramiz's fielding error. Matt Whatley brought in Gonzalez with a run-scoring knock before Melvin Novoa doubled Whatley home to make it 4-0 Crawdads (36-21).

Jose Almonte kept the inning rolling by working a walk, but Florido battled back to set down Frainyer Chavez with a flyout to center. However, the next batter, Jonathan Ornelas, scorched a two-run double to right to cap the six-run frame.

De Los Santos relieved Florido in the fifth and shined, retiring the first 10 batters he faced. Apostel was the lone batter to register a hit against De Los Santos, as he lofted an opposite-field home run to right that pushed the lead to 7-2 in the eighth.

West Virginia continues its three-game series with the Hickory Crawdads Tuesday evening at L.P. Frans Stadium, with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. RHP Clay Chandler (5-2, 3.31 ERA) takes the mound for the Power, while the Crawdads counter with righty Cole Winn (0-1, 7.56 ERA). Pregame coverage begins at 6:10 p.m. on The Jock 1300 and 1340 AM, as well as online at wvpower.com and via the TuneIn Radio App and MiLB First Pitch App.

After their seven-game road swing through North Carolina, the Power returns home for their final first-half homestand from June 6-12 against the Greenville Drive and the Delmarva Shorebirds. The home stretch includes a Rock 105 Two for Tuesday and Thirsty Thursday, a postgame fireworks show, courtesy of the West Virginia Lottery and Suddenlink, a Kidz Sunday Funday presented by the Shawnee Park Foundation, a Family Buck Day and a Pets in the Park Night. The two highlights of the homestand begin Thursday, June 6, as West Virginia hosts Power of Pride Night, sponsored by Rainbow Pride of West Virginia and Dow Inc., where the first 500 fans can receive a special pennant giveaway. Meanwhile, the club will celebrate 15 Years of the Power, presented by Appalachian Power, Saturday, June 8, with a special player canvas giveaway available for the first 1,000 fans through the gates. For tickets and more information, call the Power at 304-344-2287 or visit www.wvpower.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.