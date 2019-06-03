'Birds Continue K-Town Beatdown

June 3, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release





KANNAPOLIS, NC - The Delmarva Shorebirds continued their total dominance against the Kannapolis Intimidators, winning for the 10th time in 11 games this season, this time 5-3 on Monday night at Intimidators Stadium.

Ryan Wilson (1-1) battled for his first win for the Shorebirds (43-13), allowing three runs on five hits over five innings with two walks and four strikeouts. Jason Bilous (2-3) took the loss for the Intimidators (25-32), giving up three runs (one earned) on two hits in four innings. Tyler Joyner cruised through three scoreless for his first hold, striking out seven in the process, and Tim Naughton worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his SAL-leading 12th save.

Delmarva led wire-to-wire and controlled right from the opening frame. Robbie Thorburn led off the game with a walk, then Adam Hall reached on an error by Bilous off the mound. Doran Turchin followed with an RBI single to center, scoring Thorburn to break the ice. Three batters later Cadyn Grenier worked a full-count walk, and Nick Horvath worked the count full before golfing a two-run single into left center, putting the Shorebirds up 3-0.

Kannapolis got two of those runs back in the third. Lenyn Sosa stroked a one-out double, then Alex Destino singled him home and Romy Gonzalez followed with a run-scoring double, cutting the Delmarva lead to 3-2.

The teams traded a run each in the fifth. With two out in the top, Doran Turchin stood in and worked an 11-pitch walk, eventually taking second on a wild pitch. Will Robertson then hit a sharp grounder to third that Ramon Beltre threw high to first for an error, bringing around Turchin to make it 4-2. Ian Dawkins led off the home fifth with a triple and scored on a Sosa groundout to get it back to 4-3.

In the top of the seventh, Adam Hall led off with a walk and promptly stole second base. Two batters later, Will Robertson plunked a double into the right field corner, plating Hall to push the lead to 5-3.

The Intimidators' best chance to get even came in the bottom of the seventh. Dawkins beat out a one-out infield hit, and Sosa reached on an error at second. Destino followed with a single to load the bases. Joyner reached back, though, striking out Gonzalez and coaxing a routine flyout to center from Beltre to escape trouble. Kannapolis wouldn't get another man on base as Joyner worked a 1-2-3 eighth and Naughton a perfect ninth to lock it down.

Turchin finished 1-for-4 with two runs and an RBI for the Shorebirds, while Horvath went 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs.

Dawkins extended his hitting streak to 18 games for the Intimidators, going 2-for-5 with a triple and a run. Sosa and Destino each had two hits and an RBI. The bottom five in the Kannapolis order formed a black hole, combining to go 0-for-19.

Coupled with Greensboro's 4-3 loss to Charleston, the Shorebirds push their lead in the SAL Northern Division to six full games with 13 to go before the end of the first half. Their magic number to clinch is down to eight.

The Shorebirds go for the early series win over the Intimidators on Tuesday night. Grayson Rodriguez (6-0, 1.47) writes his latest chapter for Delmarva against Kannapolis' Jonathan Stiever (3-4, 4.73). First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m., and pregame coverage on Fox Sports 960 AM and the MiLB First Pitch App begins at 6:45 with Will DeBoer on the call.

