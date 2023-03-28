Stingrays Sign Connor Hall and Ryan Leibold

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today the signing of defenseman Connor Hall and forward Ryan Leibold to ECHL contracts.

Hall, 25, enters his first season of professional hockey following his final season at the University of New Brunswick. The native of Cambridge, ON is coming off a championship season where he helped lead the Reds to a U Sports University Cup Championship behind a career-best 13 points on five goals and eight assists in 30 games. In four years at the University of New Brunswick, Hall tallied 22 points on eight goals and 14 assists in 64 games.

Prior to joining the Reds, the 6-foot-2, 203-pound defenseman played in parts of five seasons with the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League, where he appeared in 115 games and recorded 23 points on three goals and 20 assists. Following his first full season of junior hockey, Hall was drafted in the third round, #77 overall, of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Leibold, 24, completed his final year of collegiate hockey and is set to embark on his first season in the pros with South Carolina. The native of Ashburn, VA posted 12 points on five goals and seven assists in 38 games for Merrimack College this season after transferring from the College of Holy Cross. Leibold suited up for 119 contests in four seasons with the Crusaders, where he tallied 58 points on 19 goals and 39 assists.

Prior to attending college, Leibold played two seasons of junior hockey with the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL and the Springfield Jr. Blues of the NAHL. In 120 games, he racked up 44 points on 10 goals and 24 assists and earned the 2017 NAHL Academic Achievement Award.

