Mariners Sign Cameron Morton to ATO

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners have signed defenseman Cameron Morton to an Amateur Tryout (ATO), the team announced on Tuesday. Morton comes from the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League.

A 20-year-old defenseman from Kingston, ON, Morton was Erie's captain this season, his fourth with the team. He also wore an "A" for the squad in 2021-22. The Otters did not play in 2020-21, but Morton was a mainstay in the lineup since joining them in 2019, skating in a total of 190 career OHL games.

At 6'2, 207 lbs, Morton has led the Otters in penalty minutes each of the last two years, racking up 101 this past season. Offensively, he scored two goals and added 12 assists for 14 points in 67 games.

An ECHL ATO lasts five games or ten days, whichever comes first.

The Mariners host the Tulsa Oilers this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in a $3 Dewey's "Threekend" at the Cross Insurance Arena. Friday is Mental Health Awareness Night ("Let's Talk About It"), presented by News Center Maine) at 7:15 PM, followed by Racing Night on Saturday, April 1st at 6 PM and Dinosaur Day on Sunday, April 2nd at 3 PM. More information on all upcoming promotions can be found at MarinersOfMaine.com/promotions.

Individual game tickets can be purchased online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday games and can be purchased here. Information on ticketing options is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

