Solar Bears Sign Alex Frye, Winter Haven Native Drennen Atherton; Release Jimmy Poreda

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have agreed to terms with forward Alex Frye and goaltender Drennen Atherton, Solar Bears Head Coach and General Manager Matt Carkner announced today. Additionally, the Solar Bears have released goaltender Jimmy Poreda.

Frye, 24, joins the Solar Bears by way of Northern Michigan University, where he played the last three seasons (2020-2023) after spending one season at University of Alaska-Anchorage (2019-2020).

The Clarkston, Michigan native appeared in 130 NCAA hockey games scoring 59 points (30g-29a).

Prior to his collegiate experience, Frye scored 118 points (60g-58a) over three seasons in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) for the Philadelphia / Jamestown Rebels and Topeka Roadrunners. Frye spent the 2015-16 season with the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League (USHL), recording eight points (3g-5a) in 55 games.

Atherton. 25, joins the Solar Bears after completing his decorated collegiate career at Norwich University (Northfield, Vermont). The Winter Haven, Florida native was named to the first All-American Team by the American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) after a 16-6-0 record during the 2022-23 regular season, posting a 1.49 goals against average (GAA) and a .966 save percentage (SV%) in his senior season.

The 6-foot-1, 212-pound netminder was as a finalist for the 2022-23 Sid Watson Award, given to the Division II-III Men's Ice Hockey Player of the Year.

In total, Atherton appeared in 42 games over three seasons for Norwich, recording a 28-9-5 record, a 1.45 GAA and a .946 SV%.

Prior to his time at Norwich, Atherton played parts of two seasons at Sacred Heart University (NCAA Div. I).

The Solar Bears have released goaltender Jimmy Poreda. The 27-year-old appeared in 11 games for the Solar Bears this season, posting a 6-4-0 record, a 2.68 GAA and a .915 SV%,

The Buffalo, New York native was signed by the Solar Bears in December after starting the 2022-23 campaign with the Knoxville Ice Bears of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL).

