Jake Theut Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

GLENS FALLS - Adirondack Thunder goaltender Jake Theut has been named the Warrior Hockey / ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 20-26.

Theut, 29, won all three games for the Thunder this past week with a 1.00 goals-against average and a .967 save percentage against Worcester.

The Washington, Michigan native stopped 32 shots in a 3-1 win on Wednesday in Worcester, denied 24 shots in a 4-1 victory on Friday and had 33 saves in a 2-1 win on Saturday, both at home.

Theut signed an American Hockey League contract with the Utica Comets in December and has appeared in 34 games with the Thunder going 16-13-5 with two shutouts, a 2.98 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. Has also appeared in two AHL games with the Comets.

Theut has played in 78 career ECHL games with Adirondack, Norfolk, Wichita and Greenville, posting an overall record of 27-31-13 with two shutouts, a 3.40 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage.

Prior to his professional career, Theut played 17 career collegiate games at Northeastern University and the University of Alabama-Huntsville.

