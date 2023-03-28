ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced that Cincinnati's Jalen Smereck has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #883, Cincinnati at Utah, on March 26.

Smereck was assessed a match penalty for spearing under Rule #62.4 at 14:14 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Smereck will miss Cincinnati's games vs. South Carolina (March 31) and vs. Wheeling (April 1 and April 2).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

