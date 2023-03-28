Toledo's Cox Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
March 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Ryan Cox of the Toledo Walleye is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 20-26.
Cox scored three goals and added three assists for six points in three games last week.
The 24-year-old had an assist in a 4-2 loss to Reading on Friday, tallied a pair of goals in a 5-1 win against Greenville on Saturday and added three points (1g-2a) in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Swamp Rabbits on Sunday.
A native of St. Albert, Alberta, Cox has tallied at least one point in each of his five games with Toledo (5g-4a) since signing with the team on March 17 after completing his collegiate career at Niagara University.
Prior to turning pro, Cox posted 69 points (35g-34a) in 152 career games at Niagara.
On behalf of Ryan Cox, a case of pucks will be donated to a Toledo youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Runner-Up: Ryan Francis, Trois-Rivières (3 gp, 2g, 4a, 6 pts.).
Also Nominated: Sean Josling (Florida), Shawn Boudrais (Fort Wayne), Mathieu Foget (Kansas City), Charlie Gerard (Reading) and Peter Laviolette (Wheeling).
