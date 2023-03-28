ECHL Transactions - March 28

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 28, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Brendan Mark, D

Jacksonville:

Brandon Yeamans, F

South Carolina:

Ian Mackey, F

Julian Kislin, D

Tulsa:

Nathan Hudgin, F

Wichita:

Cameron Hough, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Indy:

Darby Llewellyn, F from Tulsa

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Ty Farmer, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Ty Farmer, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Matt Cairns, D returned from loan to Milwaukee [3/27]

Add Carter Allen, D added to active roster (claimed from South Carolina) [3/27]

Delete Carter Allen, D placed on reserve [3/27]

Greenville:

Delete Ryan Bednard, G loaned to Grand Rapids

Indy:

Add Finn Evans, F signed contract, added to active roster [3/27]

Delete Finn Evans, F placed on reserve [3/27]

Iowa:

Add Chris Lipe, D signed contract, added to active roster

Kalamazoo:

Add Ayden MacDonald, F activated from reserve

Add Drake Pilon, F activated from reserve

Delete Mason McCarty, F placed on reserve

Delete Franco Sproviero, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Cameron Morton, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Norfolk:

Add Mathieu Roy, F returned from bereavement/family leave

Delete Mathieu Roy, F placed on reserve

Delete Callum Fryer, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)

Orlando:

Add Alex Frye, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Alex Frye, F placed on reserve

Delete Pavel Vorobei, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18)

Reading:

Add Solag Bakich, F signed contract, transferred from ATO

Delete Pat Nagle, G recalled by Lehigh Valley

Savannah:

Delete Cole Stallard, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)

South Carolina:

Add Connor Hall, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Ryan Leibold, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Cole Gallant, F signed contract, added to active roster

Tulsa:

Add Mike McKee, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Ethan Stewart, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18)

Delete Eddie Matsushima, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/20)

Wheeling:

Add Kenny Johnson, D signed contract, added to active roster

