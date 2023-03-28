ECHL Transactions - March 28
March 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 28, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Brendan Mark, D
Jacksonville:
Brandon Yeamans, F
South Carolina:
Ian Mackey, F
Julian Kislin, D
Tulsa:
Nathan Hudgin, F
Wichita:
Cameron Hough, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Indy:
Darby Llewellyn, F from Tulsa
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Ty Farmer, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Ty Farmer, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Matt Cairns, D returned from loan to Milwaukee [3/27]
Add Carter Allen, D added to active roster (claimed from South Carolina) [3/27]
Delete Carter Allen, D placed on reserve [3/27]
Greenville:
Delete Ryan Bednard, G loaned to Grand Rapids
Indy:
Add Finn Evans, F signed contract, added to active roster [3/27]
Delete Finn Evans, F placed on reserve [3/27]
Iowa:
Add Chris Lipe, D signed contract, added to active roster
Kalamazoo:
Add Ayden MacDonald, F activated from reserve
Add Drake Pilon, F activated from reserve
Delete Mason McCarty, F placed on reserve
Delete Franco Sproviero, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Cameron Morton, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Norfolk:
Add Mathieu Roy, F returned from bereavement/family leave
Delete Mathieu Roy, F placed on reserve
Delete Callum Fryer, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)
Orlando:
Add Alex Frye, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Alex Frye, F placed on reserve
Delete Pavel Vorobei, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18)
Reading:
Add Solag Bakich, F signed contract, transferred from ATO
Delete Pat Nagle, G recalled by Lehigh Valley
Savannah:
Delete Cole Stallard, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)
South Carolina:
Add Connor Hall, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Ryan Leibold, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Cole Gallant, F signed contract, added to active roster
Tulsa:
Add Mike McKee, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Ethan Stewart, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18)
Delete Eddie Matsushima, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/20)
Wheeling:
Add Kenny Johnson, D signed contract, added to active roster
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 28, 2023
- ECHL Transactions - March 28 - ECHL
- Stingrays Sign Connor Hall and Ryan Leibold - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Fan Instructions for 2023 Guns N' Hoses Charity Game - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mariners Sign Cameron Morton to ATO - Maine Mariners
- Jake Theut Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Adirondack Thunder
- Adirondack's Theut Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Toledo's Cox Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Forward Ryan Cox Named ECHL Player of the Week - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.