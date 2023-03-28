Adirondack's Theut Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Jake Theut of the Adirondack Thunder is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 20-26.

Theut went 3-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .967 in three appearances against Worcester last week.

The 29-year-old made 32 saves in a 3-1 win on Wednesday, stopped 24 shots in a 4-1 victory on Friday and had 33 saves in a 2-1 win on Saturday.

Under contract to Utica of the American Hockey League, Theut has appeared in 34 games with the Thunder this season going 16-13-5 with two shutouts, a 2.98 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907. Has also appeared in two AHL games with the Comets.

A native of Washington, Michigan, Theut has seen action in 78 career ECHL games with Adirondack, Norfolk, Wichita and Greenville, posting an overall record of 27-31-13 with two shutouts, a 3.40 goals-against average and a save percentage of .902. He also has 33 games of experience in the Southern Professional Hockey League with Roanoke and Macon.

Prior to turning pro, Theut saw action in 17 career collegiate games at Northeastern University and the University of Alabama-Huntsville.

Runner-Up: Dryden McKay, Newfoundland (2-0-1, 1.01 GAA, .975 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Dillon Kelly (Kansas City), Pat Nagle (Reading), Sebastian Cossa (Toledo) and Roman Basran (Wichita).

