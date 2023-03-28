Forward Ryan Cox Named ECHL Player of the Week

(Toledo, OH) - Forward Ryan Cox has been named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week March 20 through March 26.

Cox had three goals and three assists for six points in Toledo's three games this past week and has collected at least one point in all five games he has played since joining the Walleye. He started the week with an assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to Reading before posting a pair of goals in Saturday's 5-1 win over Greenville. The 24-year-old had a three-point (1G, 2A) night in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Swamp Rabbits.

The native of St. Albert, Alberta has picked up a total of nine points (5G, 4A) in his first five professional games. Prior to turning professional, Cox collected 69 points (35G, 34A) in 152 career games at Niagara University. This past season he posted career highs in goals (14), assists (14), points (38), and penalty minutes (38) while appearing in a career-best 40 games played.

On behalf of Ryan Cox, a case of pucks will be donated to a Toledo youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

