Stingrays Announce Changes to 2023-24 Schedule
September 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and the AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that the team has made multiple changes to its regular season game schedule. The following is a full listing of these changes. Home game changes are highlighted in bold:
South Carolina at Orlando, which had been scheduled for Friday, December 29, 2023, will now be played on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, which had been scheduled for Saturday, March 16, 2024, will now be played on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.
South Carolina vs. Atlanta, which had been scheduled for Friday, March 8, 2024, will now be played on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at 7:05 p.m.
On Friday, March 1, 2024, the game that previously had been scheduled as South Carolina vs. Jacksonville is now South Carolina vs. Florida.
