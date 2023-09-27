K-Wings Re-Sign Forward James McEwan, Add Rookie Defenseman Stephen Alvo

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that forward James McEwan signed a Standard Player Contract for the 2023-24 season.

The team also announced rookie defenseman Stephen Alvo signed a Professional Tryout contract (PTO).

McEwan, 26, is a Chatham, ON native who was acquired by Kalamazoo via trade with the Florida Everblades last February, and he appeared in three games for the K-Wings last season. 2022

"McEwan is a forward that can play on the wing or up the middle," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings director of hockey operations and head coach. "Plus, he's responsible in his own end and solid on the penalty kill."

The 5-foot 11-inch, 194-pound centerman began his professional career with the Orlando Solar Bears (1 GP, 2 PIM) before joining Florida for the bulk of the 2022-23 season. He suited up in 28 games for the Everblades, totaling five goals, four assists, and eight PIMs.

Prior to signing with Orlando, McEwan played 59 games for the University of New Brunswick, racking up ten goals, 14 assists, and 26 PIMs from 2018 thru 2022. He also recorded two assists during the Reds' 2018-19 playoff run, culminating in his first of two (2021-22) USports (AUS) championships.

"It was a bummer last season dealing with an injury, but the one game I played at Wings Event Center was electric," McEwan said. "I've worked hard in the offseason to return to full health, and I look forward to a great season with the K-Wings."

Alvo, 27, is Toronto, ON native who joins Kalamazoo after spending the last two seasons in the SPHL. He suited up in 44 games for the Birmingham Bulls in 2021-22 (2g, 13a, 33 PIM) and 47 games for the SPHL champion Roanoke Rail Yards Dawgs in 2022-23 (6g, 16a, 24 PIM, +10).

"Alvo is coming off a season where he had personal & team success with a career-high in points and an SPHL championship," said Martin.

The 5-foot 11-inch, 185-pound blue liner's first game as a K-Wing will be his second career ECHL appearance. He made his professional debut with Jacksonville in 2021-22.

"Excitement level is high to get to Kalamazoo and get going," Alvo said. "I don't take this opportunity lightly, and I can't wait to give the fans something to be proud of."

Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday, October 21 versus Toledo Walleye at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

