Forward Jade Miller Re-Signs with Steelheads

September 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has re-signed forward Jade Miller to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Miller, 28, enters his fourth professional season, second with Idaho, after tallying 33 points (16G, 17A) in 68 games last season along with eight points (3G, 5A) in 20 Kelly Cup Playoff Games. The 5-foot-10, 190lb forward spent his first two pro seasons in the ECHL with the South Carolina Stingrays where he skated in all 72 games during the 2021-22 campaign totaling 31 points (11G, 20A). In his first three ECHL seasons, he has accumulated 67 points (29G, 38A) in 167 career games.

Prior to professional hockey, the Minto, ND native played four seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth from 2016-20 where he won back-to-back National Championships (2018, 2019). In four seasons he registered 34 points (9G, 25A) in 127 career games. He also helped the Bulldogs to the 2017 and 2019 NCHC Championship.

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2023-24 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 20th vs. the Allen Americans.

