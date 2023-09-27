Festival Western de St-Tite Becomes a Partner and 11 Lions' Theme Nights Are Unveiled for the 2023-24 Season

Trois-Rivières, Wednesday, September 27, 2023 - The Lions de Trois-Rivières have released the team's promotional calendar for the 2023-24 season: A new partnership with the Festival Western de St-Tite will mark the team's first western match, while there will also be strong community involvement with the return of the Corporation de Développement Communautaire de Trois-Rivières (CDCTR) game, the traditional Teddy Bear Toss game and the "Mustache for my CH" game.

The Lions de Trois-Rivières' 2023-24 season launches October 20 at 7:00 p.m. at Colisée Vidéotron. Several surprises are in store for fans throughout the evening when head coach and general manager Ron Choules and his Lions take on the Maine Mariners. The organization will also highlight the foundations of its brand image, including what might well be an unexpected recounting of the history of the "Sainte-Flanelle."

The Teddy Bear Toss game presented by Rythme 101.1 will take place on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 p.m. Expect an onslaught of stuffed animals to be thrown onto the ice after the Lions' first goal. All stuffed animals collected during the game will be donated to the Artisans de la Paix, who in turn will distribute them to children in the region, sure to bring a smile to many young faces.

The "Mustache for my CH" game presented by the Trois-Rivières Regional Health Foundation returns for a third consecutive season on November 17 to raise awareness about - and the fight against - male cancers.

The spirit of the holidays will be celebrated with the second edition of the Holiday Elves game on December 16. Then on January 13 it's the Marvel™ game when fans will be encouraged to come dressed as their favourite superhero. On January 20, we'll celebrate Flammèche's birthday in style with all his friends and we'll be doing our best to distract our opponents.

The rollicking atmosphere of the Festival Western de St-Tite will be extended on Saturday, February 24 when the Lions will face Canadian rivals the Newfoundland Growlers in a 100% western game. Fans will be invited to don their best cowboy outfit while enjoying several surprises during the first Western game presented by Lafleur and the Festival Western de St-Tite. Then on March 9 the children will be front and centre for the third edition of the Next Generation game presented by District 55: They'll become journalists, emcees, coaches and in-house announcers throughout the afternoon.

In collaboration with the Corporation de Développement Communautaire de Trois-Rivières (CDCTR), the Lions-nous for our Teens game on March 16 will raise awareness about services offered to teenagers in the region's various youth centres. The Easter Egg Hunt game will take place on March 30, followed by the Fan Appreciation game on April 14 to close out the regular season in style.

