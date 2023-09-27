Mitch Walinski Selected to Ottawa Senators Rookie Camp

DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators have announced today that forward Mitch Walinski has been selected to Ottawa Senators rookie camp.

The Lincoln, Rhode Island, native skated in ten games with the Gladiators last season, making a lasting impression, piling up four points, and three goals.

The second-year pro is joined by Tarun Fizer of the Utah Grizzlies, as the only two representatives from the ECHL at this year's Senators rookie camp. The complete roster includes 29 players comprised of three goaltenders, 10 defensemen, and 16 forwards.

The Senators Prospect Challenge will be held from Thursday, September 14th, to Monday, September 18th, at the Canadian Tire Center in Ottawa, and the LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, New York.

Please find the official Senators rookie camp schedule listed below:

Friday, Sept. 15: Ottawa vs. New Jersey, 12 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16: Ottawa vs. Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 18: Montreal vs. Ottawa, 1:30 p.m.

