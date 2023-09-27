Children's Mercy Kansas City Partnering with KC Mavericks at Saturday's NHL Game

September 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - This Saturday, September 30, marks the start of hockey season in Kansas City, with the St. Louis Blues and Dallas Stars playing in the third-annual preseason NHL game at Cable Dahmer Arena.

In partnership with the Mavericks and Children's Mercy Kansas City, Children's Mercy will have in attendance "RALPH," (Robotic Apparatus Lets Patients Have fun) a member of FLEET, at Cable Dahmer Arena. "RALPH" will be stationed as the Blues and Stars walk onto ice for players to wave and give an encouraging message to a child currently receiving care at Children's Mercy Kansas City.

With a sold-out crowd expected, one of the most fun nights in Kansas City is just three days away. Beginning at 3 PM, there will be a pregame tailgate in the Cable Dahmer Arena parking lot, packed with food trucks, an outdoor hockey rink and a DJ. Members of the Mavericks coaching staff and players will be available throughout the tailgate an in-game to fans in attendance to sign autographs, take pictures and talk all things hockey.

Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had will be available for interviews with media in attendance. O'Had is entering his fourth season at the helm of Mavericks and is three victories away from 100 career wins with the Mavericks, making him the second-winningest coach in franchise history.

Many Mavericks players in attendance will be future NHL players themselves.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.