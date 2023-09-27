Oilers Bring Back Pair of Award Winners in Boudrias, Farren

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Wednesday the signings of Karl Boudrias - the 2022-23 season's Most Improved Player - and Michael Farren, the 2022-23 Oilers' Rookie of the Year.

Boudrias, 23, returns to Tulsa after posting 31 points (5G, 26A) in an Iron Man, 72-game campaign last season. The 31 points were first among all Tulsa's blue liners. The 6'0, 196 lbs. defenseman totals 46 points (10G, 36A) in 116 career ECHL games, also appearing for South Carolina and Worcester.

"Karl is a smooth-skating offensive defenseman," said head coach Rob Murray. "He was our most improved player last season, and his play impressed the San Diego Gulls staff enough to earn him an AHL training camp invite."

Prior to turning pro, Boudrias played in the QMJHL with Rimouski, Val-d'Or and Chicoutimi. The Chateauguay, Quebec native finished his junior career with 91 points (19G, 72A) in 246 games.

Boudrias has signed an SPC with the Oilers and will attend San Diego Gulls training camp on a PTO.

Farren, 23, remains in Green Country after an impressive debut campaign, scoring 28 points (12G, 16A) in 57 games en route to Rookie of the Year honors last season. The Richmond, British Columbia native began his professional career overseas in 2021-22, tallying 39 points (17G, 22A) in 38 games with Steel Wings Linz of the AlpsHL.

"Farren was a solid player for us last season," said head coach Rob Murray. "He showed some sneaky skill at times and put in some great games. We were happy with his performance last season, but we are looking for him to take that next step with a full season of North American pro hockey under his belt."

The 5'10, 182 lbs. forward played his junior hockey in the WHL, finishing a 248-game career with Saskatoon, Kelowna and Swift Current with 107 points (37G, 70A).

The Oilers will play two preseason games in 2023. Starting on the road against the Allen Americans at Nytex Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13. The Oilers return to Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:05 p.m. at the Oilers Ice Center, hosting the Americans in the second game of a home-and-home series.

Tulsa opens its season on the road on Saturday, Oct. 21 in West Valley City, Utah at 8:10 p.m. CT against the Utah Grizzlies. The Oilers return to "The Rig" for their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 28, hosting the Cincinnati Cyclones for an inter-divisional battle at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m.

