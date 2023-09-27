Ceci, Harrogate Join Mariners Roster

September 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners added two more players to their 2023-24 preseason roster, announcing the signings of goaltender Cole Ceci and forward Brendan Harrogate on Wednesday.

A 25-year-old netminder from Ottawa, ON, Cole Ceci comes from York University, of USports (Canadian college hockey). Over three seasons, he posted a 15-23-1 record with a 3.57 GAA and an .892 SV%. Prior to college, he competed in the Ontario Hockey League, playing for the Hamilton Bulldogs, Guelph Storm, Oshawa Generals, and Erie Otters. The 6'3, 180-pound goaltender is the younger brother of Edmonton Oilers defenseman Cody Ceci, who has been in the NHL since 2013-14.

"I appreciate the opportunity to join the Mariners and be a part of this amazing organization," said Ceci. "I'm thrilled to bring my skills to Maine and do my best to contribute to the team's success. The Mariners have a great coaching staff, an amazing fan base, and I believe this is the perfect place for me to continue my career."

Ceci joins Brad Arvanitis as the second goaltender signed to a Mariners contract.

Brendan Harrogate is a 25-year-old forward who spent the 2022-23 season in the Southern Professional Hockey League. With the Evansville Thunderbolts, he posted 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists) in 54 games, making him the third leading scorer on the team. He was named to the SPHL's All-Rookie Team.

Like Ceci, Harrogate played in the USports circuit, finishing up with the University of Western Ontario in 2022, before heading to Europe to play professionally for ESC Kempten, in Germany. In his junior career, Harrogate played in both the OHL and the British Columbia Hockey League, finishing with the Penticton Vees in 2018-19.

"I am honored and excited to join the Mariners for the upcoming season," said Harrogate. "Once I spoke with Coach Wallin, I knew the organization would be a great fit. From the coaching staff to the fans to the city, I have heard nothing but great things. I look forward to contributing to the success of the team this year and I can't wait to get to work."

A total of 19 players have now been announced to the 2023-24 Mariners preseason roster, which can be viewed here. Training camp will begin in mid-October.

The Mariners kick off their fifth ECHL season on October 20th, 2023 in Trois-Rivieres, QC against the Trois-Rivieres Lions, with the home opener presented by Evergreen Credit Union on Saturday, October 21st at 6 PM, also against the Lions. The full schedule for the 2023-24 season, presented by Hannaford to Go, can be viewed here. Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans and 10-ticket flex plans are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Prospective package holders can also put down a deposit or fill out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com. Single game tickets will go on sale in October.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.