Gladiators Ink Defenseman De La Gorgendiere

September 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club has signed defenseman Aidan De La Gorgendiere to a contract ahead of the 2023-24 season.

De La Gorgendiere, 21, signs with Atlanta following five successful seasons with Saskatoon Blades of the WHL. In each of the last two campaigns, the skillful blueliner led all defenseman on the team in scoring, while also serving as the club's captain.

The Abbotsford, BC native has appeared in a total of 248 games regular season games with Saskatoon, piling up 155 total points (22g, 133a). In 18 playoff games this past year, Gorgendiere continued his impressive production, putting up 17 points (3g-14a).

"We're really excited to have Aidan as a part of our defensive core," said Gladiators head coach Derek Nesbitt. "Not only was he a point per game defenseman last year, but he also captained his junior team for the past two seasons, which speaks to his character and work ethic. During the WHL playoffs, he [Aidan] was tasked with defending the consensus #1 overall pick in the NHL Draft, Connor Bedard in a seven game playoff series, which Saskatoon won. We can't wait to see the contributions Aidan can make on both sides of the puck for us in his first season as a pro."

The Gladiators season begins on October 21st, at 7pm, at Gas South Arena, for a highly contested matchup against the division rival Savannah Ghost Pirates.

