Stingrays Announce 2022-23 Season-Ending Roster

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced the team's 2022-23 season-ending roster, containing 20 players whose ECHL rights are retained by the Stingrays. Season-ending rosters cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2022-23.

The Stingrays' 2022-23 season-ending roster is as follows:

FORWARDS (15): Tarek Baker, Andrew Cherniwchan, Lawton Courtnall, Anthony Del Gaizo, Jonny Evans, Justin Florek, Max Humitz, Jackson Leppard, Jarid Lukosevicius, Austin Magera, Kevin O'Neil, Baker Shore, Ty Thorpe, Carter Turnbull, Josh Wilkins

DEFENSEMEN (4): Matt Anderson, Connor Hall, Connor Moore, Chase Stewart

GOALTENDER (1): Tyler Wall

Each team is entitled to reserve rights to a maximum of eight players from the list of 20 by extending a qualifying offer no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on July 7. Of the eight qualified players, no more than four can be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games played as of the start of the 2023-24 Season). Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded. Teams are not required to extend a qualifying offer to players who sign a contract prior to June 30.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season.

A team that extends a valid qualifying offer to a veteran player, or to a goaltender who has played more than 180 regular-season games, will retain the rights to that player until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22. After July 22, if the veteran player or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team, the veteran or goaltender shall be deemed a restricted free agent and shall be entitled to seek and secure offers of employment from other ECHL teams. Restricted free agents may not be traded. When a restricted free agent receives a contract offer from a team other than the team with the player's rights and the restricted free agent wishes to accept the contract offer, the restricted free agent and the offering member must, within 24 hours, notify the ECHL, the team with the player's rights and the Professional Hockey Players' Association. The member with the player's rights shall have seven days after the date it is notified to exercise its right to match the contract offer.

If a restricted free agent is not signed to either an offer sheet or a contract by an ECHL team by 11:59 p.m. ET on August 8, the player shall be deemed an unrestricted free agent.

The Stingrays will open the 2023-24 campaign on October 21 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Orlando Solar Bears at 6:05 p.m.

