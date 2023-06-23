Steelheads, Everett Sheen Sign Two-Year Contract Extension

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads President Eric Trapp announced today that Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen has signed a two-year contract extension through the 2024-25 season.

Sheen, 36, led the Steelheads to ECHL records this season in wins (58), points (119), home wins (32) and helped lead Idaho to their first Kelly Cup appearance since 2010. He was named John Brophy ECHL Coach of the Year leading the Steelheads to an overall record of (58-11-1-2, 0.826%). The Steelheads captured the Mountain Division Championship for the first time since 2014-15 and received the Brabham Cup, awarded to the Regular Season Champion for just the second time in franchise history the first since 2009-10.

"I am honored to be able to lead this team and organization for the next two seasons," Sheen said. "We had a tremendous year this past season and have a lot to be proud of. With that being said, we are looking to build off our accomplishments and end up on the right side of the trophy presentation at the end of the season."

Under his direction this past season, Idaho tied league records for most road wins (26), lowest goals against average (2.13), and second most shutouts (11). The Steelheads scored the most goals in the league (290) scoring four or more goals in 44 contests while allowing the fewest goals (153) holding their opponents to two or fewer goals in 46 games. Idaho finished sixth on the power play (57/257, 22.2%) and third on the penalty kill (207/246, 84.1%).

"We are pleased to be able to resign Everett for a contract extension," Trapp said. "Coming off the historic season that we had we are excited for what the future may hold. Everett continues to recruit top notch talent and individuals to represent the city of Boise and our organization."

The Lethbridge, AB native was named the organization's eighth Head Coach in team history ahead of the 2019-20 season following three seasons as an Assistant Coach from 2016-19. In three seasons as Head Coach he has accumulated an overall record of (130-62-6-7, 0.666%).

Prior to coaching, Sheen played professional hockey for five seasons with time spent in the ECHL in all five years. He played 319 career ECHL games with the Reading Royals, the Ontario Reign ,and the Colorado Eagles, tallying 137 points (48G, 89A) including 35 points (13G, 22A) during his final season in 2015-16. The forward also spent time with the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League (AHL) during the 2011-12 season. Sheen played four seasons of Division I college hockey at Holy Cross College, serving as Captain in his junior and senior seasons.

