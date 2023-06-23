Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Anthony Repaci for 2023-24 Season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), andGeneral Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has signed forward Anthony Repaci to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Repaci, 28, re-signs with the Railers for his third season in Worcester. Repaci was under contract with the Springfield Thunderbirds for the 2022-23 season and suited up in one game for them, while playing in 58 games for the Railers. Repaci led the Railers in goals (27), and was second in assists (27) and points (54) for the 22-23 season. At the year-end Worcester Railers Booster Club Awards Banquet, he was recognized as the fan-favorite for the second straight season, team MVP, and best offensive player.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to see number eighty-one on the bench again this season," Lavallee-Smotherman said. "He brings offense, a high compete level and a presence on the power play that will play a huge role in our success this upcoming season."

"As a third year player in the organization we expect Anthony to be a supportive teammate, helping to create the best environment for team success."

Repaci played for the Orlando Solar Bears his rookie season in 2020-21 before coming to Worcester for the 2021-22 season. All-time, Repaci has played in 120 games for the Railers, scoring 50 goals and 53 assists for 103 points. Repaci is the franchise leader in career power play goals (15).

"It was a no-brainer for me," Repaci said. "I feel like we've got a lot of unfinished business here in Worcester. We fell short the past couple of years, but we're not going to let that happen again. We want to prove to everybody that we're going to be a contender. It's not going to be easy to come in here and play against us this year. We're going to make a run for it."

The Railers have announced one player officially signed for the 2023-24 season. Repaci is the first signee of the season. More announcements are expected over the coming months.

