Komets Start Building Roster
June 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that forward William Provost has re-signed with the team. Forward Cole Young has agreed to a tryout.
Provost, 21 (pro-voh), played six games last season with the Komets, netting a goal and four assists. The 6'0 lefty also appeared in four playoff games, scoring one goal. Before turning pro, Provost played five seasons in the QMJHL, collecting 133 points in 235 games with the Val-d'Or Foreurs.
Young, 20, played 35 games last season in the MJAHL, with the Miramichi Timberwolves accumulating 185 minutes in penalties.
The Komets will open the season on October 20, at Indy, with the home opener on October 21 against the Fuel.
