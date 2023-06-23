Royals Announce Brendan Hoffmann as First Re-Signing for 2023-24 Season
June 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced on Friday that forward Brendan Hoffmann has re-signed with the club for the 2023-24 season.
Hoffmann becomes the first Royal to re-sign with the team for the upcoming season.
The 21-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina native returns to Reading for his second professional season after playing his first professional season with the Royals. Hoffmann, who will turn 22 on October 9, posted 32 points (13g, 19a) and 56 penalty minutes in 64 regular season games in the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 Kelly Cup Playoff games for the Royals where he added three points (3g) and four penalty minutes.
The 6'3", 223-pound forward made his professional debut with the Royals on October 21, 2022 against the Newfoundland Growlers. Hoffmann registered a point in his first two games and recorded five multi-point games and four fighting majors in his rookie campaign.
Prior to Reading, Hoffmann played four seasons for the Erie Otters in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).
Coach Quotes:
"We're very excited to have Brendan returning for the 23/24 season. He is a young player that continues to improve on a daily basis. We look for Brendan to take a big step forward this season and contribute to our team success." - Head Coach James Henry.
2023-24 roster:
Forwards (1): Brendan Hoffmann
