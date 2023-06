ECHL Announces Season-Ending Rosters

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Friday announced the Season-Ending Rosters as submitted by each of its Member Teams.

Season-Ending Rosters may include up to 20 players. Season-Ending Rosters cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2022-23.

Each team is entitled to reserve rights to a maximum of eight players from the list of 20 by extending a qualifying offer no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on July 7. Of the eight qualified players, no more than four can be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games played as of the start of the 2023-24 Season). Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded. Teams are not required to extend a qualifying offer to players who sign a contract prior to June 30.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season.

A team that extends a valid qualifying offer to a veteran player, or to a goaltender who has played more than 180 regular-season games, will retain the rights to that player until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22. After July 22, if the veteran player or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team, the veteran or goaltender shall be deemed a restricted free agent and shall be entitled to seek and secure offers of employment from other ECHL teams. Restricted free agents may not be traded. When a restricted free agent receives a contract offer from a team other than the team with the player's rights and the restricted free agent wishes to accept the contract offer, the restricted free agent and the offering member must, within 24 hours, notify the ECHL, the team with the player's rights and the Professional Hockey Players' Association. The member with the player's rights shall have seven days after the date it is notified to exercise its right to match the contract offer.

If a restricted free agent is not signed to either an offer sheet or a contract by an ECHL team by 11:59 p.m. ET on August 8, the player shall be deemed an unrestricted free agent.

Adirondack Thunder - Mike Robinson, Jake Theut, Vinnie Purpura, Ivan Chukarov, Matt Slick, Ryan Orgel, Matt Stief, Kyle Hallbauer, Bryce Martin, Jake Ryczek, Erik Middendorf, Travis Broughman, Ryan Smith, Grant Jozefek, Patrick Grasso, Shawn Weller, Brady Fleurent, Shane Harper, Yannick Turcotte, Brandon Schultz

Allen Americans - Chase Perry, Luke Peressini, Dalton Skelly, Kris Myllari, Eric Williams, Ryan Gagnon, Ty Farmer, Colton Saucerman, Matt Brassard, Nick Albano, Aidan Brown, Chad Butcher, Colby McAuley, Hank Crone, Colton Hargrove, Grant Hebert, Liam Finlay, Stefan Fournier, Mikael Robidoux, Stephen Baylis

Atlanta Gladiators - Tyler Harmon, Joe Murdaca, Alex Sakellaropoulos, Zach Yoder, Derek Topatigh, Malcolm Hayes, Bray Crowder, Dylan Carabia, Tim Davison, Dalton Thrower, Cody Sylvester, Todd Goehring, Sanghoon Shin, Ian Mackey, Mike Pelech, Gabe Guertler, Eric Neiley, Carlos Fornaris, Michael Turner, Mitch Walinski

Cincinnati Cyclones - Mark Sinclair, Jake Murray, Sean Allen, Jalen Smereck, Steven MacLean, Josh Burnside, Matt Cairns, Adam Berg, James Hardie, Zack Andrusiak, Lee Lapid, Justin Vaive, Luka Burzan, Patrick Polino, Brandon Yeamans, Louie Caporusso, Lincoln Griffin, Michal Mrazik, Matt McLeod, Philip Lagunov

Florida Everblades - Stefan LeBlanc, Cole Moberg, Brandon Hickey, Ben Masella, Joe Pendenza, Cam Darcy, Sean Josling, John McCarron, Logan Lambdin, Ashton Calder, Kyle Neuber, Blake Winiecki, Levko Koper, Will Calverley, Robert Carpenter, Michael Neville, Oliver Chau

Fort Wayne Komets - Rylan Parenteau, Noah Ganske, Jake Johnson, Daniel Maggio, Scott Allan, Jacob Graves, Marcus McIvor, Oliver Cooper, Shawn Boudrias, Anthony Petruzzelli, William Provost, Matt Alvaro, Tristan Pelletier, Tye Felhaber

Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Luke Richardson, Michael McNiven, Ryan Bednard, Max Martin, Ethan Cap, Joseph Leahy, Miles Gendron, Bobby Russell, Lordanthony Grissom, Evan Wardley, Bryce Reddick, Colton Young, Ben Freeman, Josh McKechney, Tanner Eberle, Brannon McManus, Anthony Beauchamp, Ethan Somoza, Dallas Gerads, Carter Souch

Idaho Steelheads - Jake Kupsky, Patrick Kudla, Matt Register, Casey Johnson, Cody Haiskanen, Nicholas Canade, Demetrios Koumontzis, Ty Pelton-Byce, Jade Miller, A.J. White, William Knierim, Justin Misiak, Colton Kehler, Wade Murphy, Zach Walker, Jack Becker, Zane Franklin, Janis Svanenbergs, Nick Nardella, Ross Krieger

Indy Fuel - Zach Driscoll, Cam Gray, Zach Vinnell, Cam Bakker, Chris Cameron, Kirill Chaika, Keoni Texeira, Ross MacDougall, Matt Watson, Luke McInnis, Chase Lang, Andrew Bellant, Chad Yetman, Luc Brown, Bryan Lemos, Darby Llewellyn, Alex Wideman, Spencer Watson, Nate Pionk

Iowa Heartlanders - Chris Lipe, Justin Wells, Nolan Orzeck, Clayton Phillips, Kevin McKernan, Brendan Less, Bo Hanson, Riese Zmolek, Jesse Jacques, Yuki Miura, Jake Durflinger, Austin Eastman, Zach White, Tommy Parrottino, Justin Michaelian, Nick Campoli, Tanner MacMaster, Michael Pastujov, Alec Broetzman, Mason McCarty

Jacksonville Icemen - Jacob Friend, Tim Theocharidis, Jacob Panetta, Brandon Fortunato, Mackenzie Dwyer, Julian Kislin, Garret Cockerill, Victor Hadfield, Connor Russell, Chris Grando, Matt Iacopelli, Christopher Brown, Ara Nazarian, Derek Lodermeier, Craig Martin, Ben Hawerchuk, Nick Isaacson, Brendan Harris, Travis Howe

Kalamazoo Wings - Hunter Vorva, Justin Murray, Kurt Gosselin, Kyle Rhodes, Connor Walters, Chaz Reddekopp, Nolan Kneen, James McEwan, Aidan Spellacy, Raymond Brice, Brad Morrison, Luke Morgan, Ayden MacDonald, David Keefer, Kobe Roth, Drake Pilon, Brandon Saigeon, Luke Lynch, Kody McDonald, Ted Nichol

Kansas City Mavericks - Shane Starrett, Dillon Kelley, Elias Rosen, Nate Knoepke, Tommy Muck, Jordan Sambrook, Theo Calvas, Cole Coskey, Keeghan Howdeshell, Cade Borchardt, Loren Ulett, Jake Jaremko, Ryan Harrison, A.J. Vanderbeck, Josh Lammon, Luke Santerno, Casey Carreau, Zach Pochiro

Maine Mariners - Andrew Peski, Cameron Morton, Marc-Olivier Duquette, Connor Doherty, Gabriel Chicoine, Alden Weller, Owen Norton, Nate Kallen, Tyler Hinam, Reid Stefanson, Austin Albrecht, Mitch Fossier, Nick Master, Tim Doherty, Carter Johnson, Conner Bleackley, Chase Zieky, Patrick Shea, Mathew Santos, Nick Jermain

Newfoundland Growlers - Adam Holwell, James Melindy, Derian Plouffe, Todd Skirving, Jordan Escott, Barret Kirwin

Norfolk Admirals - D.J. King, Darick Louis-Jean, Josh McDougall, Justin Allen, Carson Musser, Josh Thrower, Charlie Curti, Andrew McLean, Gueorgui Feduolov, Griffin Lunn, Ryan Foss, Stepan Timofeyev, Denis Smirnov, Danny Katic, Brian Bowen, Keegan Iverson, Troy Lajeunesse, Keaton Jameson, Justin Young, Jakov Novak

Orlando Solar Bears - Drennen Atherton, Garret Sparks, Jay Powell, Kenny Johnson, Chris Harpur, Jimmy Mazza, Max Balinson, Michael Renwick, Michael Brodzinski, Josh Elmes, Chris Perna, Tyler Bird, Eric Esposito, Alex Frye, Tristin Langan, Matthew Barnaby, Joe Carroll, Nathan Burke, Ryan Cox, Hunter Fejes

Rapid City Rush - Adam Carlson, Colton Leiter, Jason Horvath, Carter Robertson, Quinn Wichers, Tyson Helgesen, Charles Martin, Kenton Helgesen, T.J. Fergus, Wayne Letourneau, Garrett Klotz, Zach Court, Blake Bennett, Brett Gravelle, Alex Aleardi, Logan Nelson, Keanu Yamamoto, Weiland Parrish, Max Coatta, Jimmy Soper

Reading Royals - Matt Vernon, Kaden Fulcher, Ryan Cook, Tyler Heidt, Mike Chen, Darren Brady, Clark Hiebert, Dominic Cormier, Solag Bakich, Shane Sellar, Devon Paliani, Alec Butcher, Yvan Mongo, Brendan Hoffman, Max Newton, Tyler Kobryn, John Schiavo, Kamerin Nault, Tyler Kirkup

Savannah Ghost Pirates - Michael Bullion, Tristan Thompson, Nolan Valleau, Carter Long, Elijah Vilio, Will Riedell, Noah Carroll, Max Kaufman, Brent Pedersen, Cole Stallard, Vincent Marleau, Jett Jones, Ross Armour, Spencer Naas, Logan Drevitch

South Carolina Stingrays - Tyler Wall, Matt Anderson, Connor Moore, Chase Stewart, Connor Hall, Justin Florek, Jarid Lukosevicius, Ty Thorpe, Kevin O'Neil, Jackson Leppard, Austin Magera, Lawton Courtnall, Baker Shore, Max Humitz, Jonny Evans, Josh Wilkins, Andrew Cherniwchan, Anthony Del Gaizo, Carter Turnbull, Tarek Baker

Toledo Walleye - Gordi Myer, Riley McCourt, Derek Daschke, Adrien Beraldo, Simon Denis, Ryan Lowney, Brenden Miller, Cole Fraser, John Albert, T.J. Hensick, Andrew Sturtz, Gordie Green, Brandon Hawkins, Brett McKenzie, Thomas Ebbing, Sam Craggs, Conlan Keenan, Kameron Kielly, Lukas Craggs, Carson Denomie

Trois-Rivières Lions - Bradley Johnson, Ryan Zuhlsdorf, Sam Dunn, Connor Welsh, Shane Kuzmeski, Markuss Komuls, Francis Thibeault, Philippe Bureau-Blais, Alex Breton, Matthew Barron, Zach Kaiser, James Phelan, Cedric Montminy, Nicolas Guay, Nicolas Lariviere, William Lemay, Conner Chaulk, William Leblanc, Brendan Soucie, Cole Gallant

Tulsa Oilers - Andrew Jarvis, Karl Boudrias, Kylor Wall, Cameron Supryka, Justin Bean, Mike McKee, Conor MacEachern, Jarod Hilderman, Alex Gilmour, Tristan Crozier, Tag Bertuzzi, Dante Zapata, Eddie Matsushima, Jackson Leef, Kalvyn Watson, Ethan Stewart, Dante Sheriff, Michael Farren, Brennan Blaszczak, Tyler Poulsen

Utah Grizzlies - Garrett Metcalf, Aaron Thow, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer, Jacob Semik, Connor McDonald, Cory Thomas, Brycen Martin, Kyle Mayhew, Kyle Betts, Jordan Martel, Nolan Ritchie, Tyler Penner, Dylan Fitze, Mick Messner, Dakota Raabe, Brandon Cutler, Cam Strong, Johnny Walker, Cody Caron

Wheeling Nailers - Jordan Wishman, David Drake, Davis Bunz, Sebastian Dirven, Louie Roehl, Philip Beaulieu, Chris McKay, Adam Smith, Keltie Jeri-Leon, Matt Koopman, Tanner Laderoute, Jarrett Lee, Cedric Desruisseaux, Bobby Hampton, David Jankowski, Matt Quercia, Felix Pare, Cam Hausinger, Andrew Fyten, Cedric Pare

Wichita Thunder - Trevor Gorsuch, Roman Basran, Cole MacDonald, Xavier Pouliot, Dominic Dockery, Zack Hoffman, Austin Crossley, Jake Wahlin, Gavin Gould, Jason Pineo, Michal Stinil, Quinn Preston, Peter Bates, Brett Boeing, Kelly Bent, Jay Dickman, Brayden Watts, Dillon Boucher, Logan Fredericks, Carson Rose

Worcester Railers - Noah Delmas, Ryan DaSilva, Jared Brandt, Myles McGurty, Artem Kulakov, Christian Evers, Nick Fea, Liam Coughlin, Steven Jandric, Anthony Callin, Bobby Butler, Brent Beaudoin, Nolan Vesey, Jack Quinlivan, Quinn Ryan, Max Johnson, Adam Goodsir, Jordan Kaplan, Blake Christensen

