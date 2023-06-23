Solar Bears Welcome Tampa Bay Lightning to Orlando for 2023 NHL Preseason Game against Panthers
June 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, "AA" affiliates of the National Hockey League's three-time Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning, are proud to welcome their parent club to the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center when the Lightning host the Florida Panthers in NHL Preseason action on Tuesday, October 3 at 7:00 p.m.
"We are thrilled to welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning back to the Amway Center for their preseason contest against the Florida Panthers on October 3," said Solar Bears President Chris Heller. "Julien BriesBois and his staff have been terrific partners, as we seek to bring the Kelly Cup to Orlando and continue to grow the game in Central Florida."
Tickets for the Lightning's preseason game at Amway Center will go on sale to the public at a date to be announced. Exclusive pre-sales to Lightning, Solar Bears and Orlando Magic Season Ticket Members, as well as Magic Premium Members will be offered.
This will mark the Bolts' fifth exhibition game at Amway Center, home of the Solar Bears and the Orlando Magic of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and ninth appearance in Orlando overall. The Lightning's most recent game at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center was October 5, 2021, a 3-2 defeat to the Florida Panthers.
The Solar Bears have been the ECHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning since the start of the 2018-19 season. Since the start of the affiliation, 30 players have appeared for both the Solar Bears and the Syracuse Crunch, Tampa Bay's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, and Orlando has posted a record of 167-147-30-5 (.532).
Prior to that the Lightning held ECHL affiliations with the Adirondack Thunder for the 2017-18 season, the Kalamazoo Wings for 2016-17, and the Florida Everblades from 2010-2013. The Lightning's very first ECHL affiliate was the Louisville Icehawks during the Bolts' inaugural season in 1992-93.
