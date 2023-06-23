Admirals Announce Season-Ending Roster

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club officially announced today their Season-Ending Roster, which includes 20 players. The Admirals protect 12 forwards and eight defensemen on the Season-Ending Roster.

See below the full roster and breakdown.

Defensemen:

#2 Darick Louis-Jean

#3 D.J. King

#4 Carson Musser

#6 Justin Allen

#23 Josh McDougall

Charlie Curti

Andrew McLean

Josh Thrower

Forwards:

#8 Denis Smirnov

#11 Brian Bowen

#12 Danny Katic

#14 Gueorgui Feduolov

#22 Stepan Timofeyev

#25 Griffin Lunn

#27 Ryan Foss

Keegan Iverson

Keaton Jameson

Troy Lajeunesse

Jakov Novak

Justin Young

Each team is entitled to reserve rights to a maximum of eight players from the list of 20 by extending a qualifying offer no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on July 7. Of the eight qualified players, no more than four can be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games played as of the start of the 2023-24 Season). Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded. Teams are not required to extend a qualifying offer to players who sign a contract prior to June 30.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season.

A team that extends a valid qualifying offer to a veteran player, or to a goaltender who has played more than 180 regular-season games, will retain the rights to that player until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22. After July 22, if the veteran player or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team, the veteran or goaltender shall be deemed a restricted free agent and shall be entitled to seek and secure offers of employment from other ECHL teams. Restricted free agents may not be traded. When a restricted free agent receives a contract offer from a team other than the team with the player's rights and the restricted free agent wishes to accept the contract offer, the restricted free agent and the offering member must, within 24 hours, notify the ECHL, the team with the player's rights and the Professional Hockey Players' Association. The member with the player's rights shall have seven days after the date it is notified to exercise its right to match the contract offer.

If a restricted free agent is not signed to either an offer sheet or a contract by an ECHL team by 11:59 p.m. ET on August 8, the player shall be deemed an unrestricted free agent.

The Admirals will open the 2023-24 season on Friday, October 20 in Savannah against the Ghost Pirates. The home opener will take place on Wednesday, October 25 when the Admirals take on the Worcester Railers. The full schedule can be seen HERE. Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are ON SALE NOW. These packages come with flexible payment options and exclusive member benefits that include 28% off tickets, 15% off merch, your choice of seat for all home games, and the Never Wasted Ticket Program! CLICK HERE to inquire today.

