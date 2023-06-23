Nailers Announce Season-Ending Roster

WHEELING, WV - WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced their Season-Ending Roster for the Summer of 2023. The roster consists of 20 players.

Season-Ending Rosters may include up to 20 players, and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2022-23. From this list, teams are entitled to reserve rights to the maximum of eight players, by extending a qualifying offer to them by July 7th. No more than four of the eight can be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games), players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded, and if a player signs a contract prior to July 7th, that team does not have to extend a qualifying offer to said player. If a player does receive a qualifying offer, that offer remains open for acceptance until July 22nd.

Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season. A team that extends a valid qualifying offer to a veteran player, or to a goaltender who has played more than 180 regular-season games, will retain the rights to that player until July 22nd. After July 22nd, if the veteran player or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team, the veteran or goaltender shall be deemed a restricted free agent and shall be entitled to seek and secure offers of employment from other ECHL teams. Restricted free agents may not be traded. When a restricted free agent receives a contract offer from a team other than the team with the player's rights and the restricted free agent wishes to accept the contract offer, the restricted free agent and the offering member must, within 24 hours, notify the ECHL, the team with the player's rights and the Professional Hockey Players' Association. The member with the player's rights shall have seven days after the date it is notified to exercise its right to match the contract offer. If a restricted free agent is not signed to either an offer sheet or a contract by an ECHL team by August 8th, the player shall be deemed an unrestricted free agent.

The Wheeling Nailers Season-Ending Roster consists of the following players:

D Philip Beaulieu

D Davis Bunz

F Cédric Desruisseaux

D Sebastian Dirven

D David Drake

F Andrew Fyten

F Bobby Hampton

F Cam Hausinger

F David Jankowski

F Keltie Jeri-Leon

F Matt Koopman

F Jarrett Lee

F Tanner Laderoute

D Chris McKay

F Cédric Paré

F Félix Paré

F Matthew Quercia

D Louie Roehl

D Adam Smith

D Jordan Wishman

