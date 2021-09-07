Stingrays and MUSC Health Announce 5-Year Partnership Extension

September 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







North Charleston, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced a five-year extension with MUSC Health as the team's official and exclusive healthcare provider.

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with MUSC Health," said Stingrays' president, Rob Concannon. "This past season was very challenging. Having a partner help guide us through the 2020-21 season and COVID was very helpful. Keeping our players healthy and on the ice is our top priority. MUSC is a world class medical provider, and we are looking forward to working with them for years to come."

Throughout the 2021-22 season, the Stingrays and MUSC Health will partner on several community initiatives and game nights. MUSC Health will be sponsoring Education Day, donating 500 tickets to local schools, Pink in the Rink Night, focusing on raising much needed funds and awareness for the fight against cancer, Skate with the Rays, allowing fans a chance to skate with the players for the first time since the pandemic, and Heart and Health Night, advocating for heart health and benefitting the Lowcountry Heart Walk.

Additionally, MUSC Health will be a presenting sponsor of the Stingrays GOAL Program (Get Out And Live), which strives to educate kids on ways to live a healthier, more sustainable and fit lifestyle.

This partnership will allow MUSC Athletic Trainer Max Finley and the MUSC Health Sports Medicine team to continue their work behind the scenes keeping our players healthy and safe as they fight for the Kelly Cup.

"After a successful first year with the Stingrays, we're proud to announce our extended partnership," said Lee Leddy, M.D., MUSC Department of Orthopaedics & Physical Medicine Chair and Chief of the Musculoskeletal Integrated Center of Clinical Excellence. "We are glad to continue to provide state-of-the-art care for this outstanding organization and their athletes, and we look forward to a great season ahead."

As the clinical health system of the Medical University of South Carolina, MUSC Health is dedicated to delivering the highest quality patient care available, while training generations of competent, compassionate health care providers to serve the people of South Carolina and beyond.

Comprising of 1,600 beds, more than 100 outreach sites, the MUSC College of Medicine, the physicians' practice plan, and nearly 325 telehealth locations, MUSC Health owns and operates 10 hospitals situated in Camden, Charleston, Chester, Columbia, Florence, Lancaster and Marion, S.C.

The Stingrays will open the 2021-22 season on October 23 in North Charleston against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.