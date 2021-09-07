Freeman Joins Swamp Rabbits for 21-22

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced forward Ben Freeman has signed with the team ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Freeman, a Falmouth, ME native, joins the Swamp Rabbits for his second professional season, having played seven games with the Wheeling Nailers and 15 with the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers during his rookie campaign. He tallied three assists in four postseason appearances as the Ice Flyers won the SPHL's President's Cup.

"Ben is going into his second pro season, and we believe we have found a player with big upside," explained Swamp Rabbits Head Coach Andrew Lord. "Freeman had a great college career, but he ran into the numbers game, last year, with only half the ECHL teams playing due to the pandemic. Ben is a big forward who sees the ice well and has a good skill-set. We are excited to have him join us."

Prior to turning pro, Freeman captained the UConn Huskies to cap off a four-year collegiate campaign that saw the forward total 77 career points in 135 games.

