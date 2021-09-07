K-Wings Put Single Game Tickets on Sale

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that single game tickets for the entire 2021-22 home schedule went on sale this morning at 8:00 a.m.

Fans can now purchase individual game tickets to any of the K-Wings' 36 home games online or at the Wings Event Center ticket office. Starting today, the ticket office will be open on Tuesdays from Noon-6:00 p.m. and Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from Noon-4:00 p.m.

Last week the K-Wings announced the team will host an exhibition game against the Toledo Walleye eight days before the Home Opener at 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 15 at Wings Event Center. Season Ticket Holders can attend the game for free and pick up their 2021-22 packet at the game, while all other fans can attend for just $5.

The K-Wings' also revealed the full Promotional Schedule last week, including a mix of popular past promotions and new theme nights. Some of the highlighted promotions include five different games on Kalamazoo's world-famous colored ice and two different jersey retirements. Other featured promotions included the team's first-ever Elf Night and Star Trek Night, and a celebrity appearance from Richard Karn on Home Improvement Night, coinciding with the 30th birthday of the hit TV show.

The 47th Kalamazoo Wings Home Opener is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23 against the Toledo Walleye at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center. The team's annual Fan Fest will start at 4:30 p.m. inside Door 7 before the game and will feature live music, a bounce house, a player red carpet, food trucks, axe throwing and a Smash Car, where a small donation will give fans the opportunity to smash a car with a sledgehammer.

