Grizzlies Acquire Martin in Trade with Greenville
September 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have acquired defenseman Luke Martin from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in exchange for forward Cedric Pare.
Martin, 22, was a 2nd round pick (52nd overall) by the Carolina Panthers in the 2017 NHL Draft. He played at the University of Michigan from 2017-2020, where he had a +29 rating in 139 games. Last season Martin appeared in 6 games with the AHL's Texas Stars and 11 regular season games and 8 playoff contests with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
Tickets for the 2021-2022 season are on sale now at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest information leading up to the upcoming season.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from September 7, 2021
- Grizzlies Acquire Martin in Trade with Greenville - Utah Grizzlies
- Swamp Rabbits Acquire Pare in Deal with Utah - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Everblades Release 2021-22 Promotional Schedule - Florida Everblades
- Colby McAuley Returns for Second Steelheads Stint - Idaho Steelheads
- Forward CJ Eick Inks Contract with the Fuel - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays and MUSC Health Announce 5-Year Partnership Extension - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears Sign Chad Duchesne - Orlando Solar Bears
- Derek Lodermeier Returns to Jacksonville for a Second Season - Jacksonville Icemen
- Freeman Joins Swamp Rabbits for 21-22 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Defensemen John Furgele and Karl Boudrias for 2021-22 Season - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Put Single Game Tickets on Sale - Kalamazoo Wings
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.