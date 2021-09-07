Grizzlies Acquire Martin in Trade with Greenville

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have acquired defenseman Luke Martin from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in exchange for forward Cedric Pare.

Martin, 22, was a 2nd round pick (52nd overall) by the Carolina Panthers in the 2017 NHL Draft. He played at the University of Michigan from 2017-2020, where he had a +29 rating in 139 games. Last season Martin appeared in 6 games with the AHL's Texas Stars and 11 regular season games and 8 playoff contests with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

