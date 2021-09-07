Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

September 7, 2021 - BIG3 (BIG3)







This past week the the Trilogy became the first Big3 team to win two championships, the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones named Jason Payne its new head coach, and the Atlantic League approved an expansion team for Hagerstown, Maryland for the 2023 season. Highlights from this week are from the Big3, Women's National Basketball Association, NBA G League, ECHL, Southern Professional Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Atlantic League, Triple-A West League, Double-A Central League, American Association, Double-A Northeast League, National Women's Soccer League, Major League Soccer, United Soccer League Championship, United Soccer League One, Canadian Football League, Champions Indoor Football, National Lacrosse, and American Ultimate Disc League.

BASKETBALL

BIG3

After 10 weeks of the Big3 2021 season we have our champions. Trilogy have won the 2021 BIG3 Championship. Trilogy and the 3 Headed Monsters had a thrilling finish in the BIG3 Championship. Trilogy beat the 3 Headed Monsters 50-45 on Jarrett Jack's 29 points. Jack also sealed the win for them with a three at the end. 3 Headed Monsters got out to a 13 point lead in the first half. Trilogy turned it around with a surging second half run to get them back into the game.

Here are the highlights of the Trilogy 50-45 victory over the 3 Headed Monsters. Becoming the first Big3 team to win two championships.

<div class="videoWrapper">

Here are highlights of the first Big3 Championship the Trilogy won back in 2017 - 51-46 over the 3 Headed Monsters

<div class="videoWrapper">

Women's National Basketball Association

Came up big when it mattered most. See some of the top clutch plays from the month of August in the WNBA!

<div class="videoWrapper">

Seattle Storm raises nearly $50,000 for former teammate Simone Edwards battling cancer

<div class="videoWrapper">

NBA G League

The Washington Wizards named Mike Williams the third head coach in Capital City Go-Go history. Williams served as director of player development with the Go-Go in 2019-20 under previous head coach Ryan Richman, who will remain on the Wizards' coaching staff in a player development role.

Meghan McPeak sat down with new Capital City Go-Go Head Coach Mike Williams.

<div class="videoWrapper">

The South Bay Lakers have named Miles Simon as head coach, it was announced by team President/CEO Joey Buss and General Manager Nick Mazzella. Simon will be the ninth head coach in franchise history and will continue to serve as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers. Simon joins the South Bay organization after spending four seasons as an assistant coach with Los Angeles, having been a member of the 2020 NBA Championship staff under Head Coach Frank Vogel.

HOCKEY

ECHL

The Cincinnati Cyclones have named Jason Payne the sixth head coach in franchise history, subsequently becoming the first person of color to hold this position with the Cyclones. Jason will also serve as the team's Director of Hockey Operations, and will continue his work with the Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation to help grow the game of hockey at the youth level in the Greater Cincinnati Area. This announcement follows the departure of former Cyclones Head Coach Matt Thomas, who was named the Assistant Coach for the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Cincinnati Cyclones Head Coach Jason Payne joined NHL Tonight to talk about making history, and his goals for the season.

<div class="videoWrapper">

President of Idaho Sports Properties Eric Trapp has announced the promotion of Steven Anderson to General Manager of the Idaho Steelheads, effective immediately. Anderson will be taking on an advanced role in the day-to-day operations and business executions for the Steelheads. Anderson, 30, is entering his 10th year with the Idaho Steelheads after serving the last two seasons as Assistant General Manager.

American Hockey League

Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced that Tim Speltz has joined the organization's hockey operations team and that he will serve as the general manager of the Henderson Silver Knights. Speltz joins the organization after serving as the head of amateur scouting for the Toronto Maple Leafs for the last three seasons. He originally joined Toronto in 2016 as the director of western area scouting.

Southern Professional Hockey League

The Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League officially announced Zac Desjardins as the team's fifth Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations in franchise history. Zac Desjardins has served as the Assistant Coach for the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL for the past four seasons. While with the Tulsa Oilers, he helped to lead the team to a 132-107-40 record including an appearance in the conference finals in the 2018 - 2019 season.

The Macon Mayhem officially announced Zac Desjardins as the team's fifth Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations in franchise history.

<div class="videoWrapper">

North American Hockey League

The defending Robertson Cup champions Shreveport Mudbugs are back to defend their crown. They'll have plenty of returners to do it but have some key holes to fill as well

<div class="videoWrapper">

After a decade as a NA3HL powerhouse, the North Iowa Bulls make the jump to the North American Hockey League

<div class="videoWrapper">

Western Hockey League

A WHL Champion with the Seattle Thunderbirds in 2017, Carl Stankowski also suited up for the Calgary Hitmen and Winnipeg ICE.

<div class="videoWrapper">

Ontario Hockey League

Ontario Hockey League Commissioner David Branch announced that London Knights player Logan Mailloux has been suspended indefinitely as a result of an incident that occurred November 2020 in Sweden, while the player was on loan to SK Lejon. This violated the League's expectation of the appropriate conduct of an OHL player.

BASEBALL

Atlantic League

The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) Board of Directors has approved the membership application of Downtown Baseball, LLC to join the ALPB in 2023, with a team in Hagerstown, Maryland. The club will play home games at a newly constructed downtown Hagerstown Multi-Use Sports and Events Facility.

Atlantic League gets new team

<div class="videoWrapper">

Triple-A West League

Reno Aces Tacoma Rainiers Benches Clearing Brawl

<div class="videoWrapper">

Double-A Central League

Matt Brash, Nate Fisher and Dayeison Arias Toss Combined No-Hitter for Double-A Arkansas Travelers, affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

<div class="videoWrapper">

American Association

Rookie southpaw Tyler Koch (1-2) tossed the first no-hitter in Sioux City Explorers franchise history as he blanked the Canaries in the hit column and on the scoreboard for seven innings. He struck out eight and walked eight on 132 total pitches.

<div class="videoWrapper">

Double-A Northeast League

TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater was under water following heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ida remnants. The park is home to the minor league baseball Somerset Patriots

<div class="videoWrapper">

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

The National Women's Soccer League announced that Providence Park, home of the league's Portland Thorns FC, will host the 2021 NWSL Championship presented by Budweiser on Saturday, November 20 at 12 p.m. ET. The match will air on the CBS Television Network and stream live on Paramount+. It will also stream internationally outside the U.S. on the NWSL's Twitch channel.

Racing Louisville FC has terminated head coach Christy Holly's contract for cause, the club announced. Mario Sanchez, head of Soccer Holdings' youth academy system, will serve as Racing's interim head coach until a permanent hire is made.

Christy Holly out as Racing Louisville FC coach

<div class="videoWrapper">

Budweiser Player of the Week - Sarah Woldmoe - Chicago Red Stars

<div class="videoWrapper">

Verizon Save of the Week - Ashlyn Harris - Orlando Pride

<div class="videoWrapper">

Major League Soccer

Orlando City SC Daryl Dike scores his first goal after the Gold Cup with a tremendous solo dribble and rocket shot against the Columbus Crew.

<div class="videoWrapper">

United Soccer League Championship

Austin Bold FC, Austin's USL Championship soccer team, has named Ryan Thompson as its new head coach, effective immediately. Coach Thompson has been promoted to head coach from his former role as assistant coach and goalkeeper director for the Bold. Former head coach, Marcelo Serrano, will take on the role of sporting director for Austin Bold FC.

The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week Presented by Cleer Audio for Week 19 of the 2021 regular season, with Tampa Bay Rowdies goalkeeper Evan Louro voted Player of the Week after recording two shutouts and eight saves, including his second penalty kick save of the season, as the Rowdies claimed a pair of victories to remain on top of the Atlantic Division.

<div class="videoWrapper">

United Soccer League One

With guidance from British professional soccer star and club co-owner Jamie Vardy, the Rochester Rhinos announced a rebrand to Rochester New York FC, to be known as RNY FC. Vardy, a Premier League Champion, FA Cup winner, and Golden Boot holder currently playing for the Leicester City FC, bought a minority stake in RNY FC earlier this year with plans to soon bring the club out of a four-year hiatus from play.

Rochester New York FC - Believe Impossible

<div class="videoWrapper">

United Soccer League One Goal of the Week - Nelson Martinez - North Carolina FC

<div class="videoWrapper">

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

Montreal Alouettes Eugene Lewis hurdled a defender!!

<div class="videoWrapper">

Champions Indoor Football

Amongst local business leaders and soon-to-be fans on stage at Main Street Square, downtown, officials from a Wyoming-based group, Pick-Six Entertainment, LLC announced today their plans to launch a new professional indoor football team in Rapid City for the 2022 season. The brand new team will be involving local business leaders and will play at the new arena at The Monument beginning in March of next year. The group announced not only their arrival, but also plans to hire A local staff, integrate into Rapid City life, and they ended with the unveiling of the team's new name and logo...enter the "Rapid City Marshals".

Rapid City's newest professional sports team, an arena football organization, will be called the Rapid City Marshals.

<div class="videoWrapper">

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

Biggest surprise? Biggest steal? Which team won the 2021 NLL Draft? NLL Draft Analyst Teddy Jenner breaks it down.

<div class="videoWrapper">

OTHER SPORTS

American Ultimate Disc League

The Top 10 plays from Week 13 plus playoffs of the 2021 AUDL season!

<div class="videoWrapper">

Did we miss anything newsworthy or downright fun? Have a nomination for next week's column? Contact us today and let us know.

• Discuss this story on the BIG3 message board...





BIG3 Stories from September 7, 2021

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.