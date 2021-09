Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

September 7, 2021 - BIG3 (BIG3)







This past week the the Trilogy became the first Big3 team to win two championships, the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones named Jason Payne its new head coach, and the Atlantic League approved an expansion team for Hagerstown, Maryland for the 2023 season. Highlights from this week are from the Big3, Women's National Basketball Association, NBA G League, ECHL, Southern Professional Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Atlantic League, Triple-A West League, Double-A Central League, American Association, Double-A Northeast League, National Women's Soccer League, Major League Soccer, United Soccer League Championship, United Soccer League One, Canadian Football League, Champions Indoor Football, National Lacrosse, and American Ultimate Disc League.

BASKETBALL

BIG3

After 10 weeks of the Big3 2021 season we have our champions. Trilogy have won the 2021 BIG3 Championship. Trilogy and the 3 Headed Monsters had a thrilling finish in the BIG3 Championship. Trilogy beat the 3 Headed Monsters 50-45 on Jarrett Jack's 29 points. Jack also sealed the win for them with a three at the end. 3 Headed Monsters got out to a 13 point lead in the first half. Trilogy turned it around with a surging second half run to get them back into the game.

Here are the highlights of the Trilogy 50-45 victory over the 3 Headed Monsters. Becoming the first Big3 team to win two championships.