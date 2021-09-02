Steven Anderson Promoted to Steelheads General Manager

September 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, Idaho - President of Idaho Sports Properties Eric Trapp has announced the promotion of Steven Anderson to General Manager of the Idaho Steelheads, effective immediately. Anderson will be taking on an advanced role in the day-to-day operations and business executions for the Steelheads.

"Steven has been a staple of the Idaho Steelheads for a decade now," said Trapp. "He has all the makings of a great leader both in the community and in our organization, and he is well-respected by our fans and employees. This is part of the next step for securing the future success of the Steelheads, and Steven is a key part of our future in the Treasure Valley. We are excited to reward Steven with an expanded role within the team."

Anderson, 30, is entering his 10th year with the Idaho Steelheads after serving the last two seasons as Assistant General Manager. He began as a marketing intern during the 2012-13 season and earned a position as an Account Executive the following year for his first season of employment. Over his decade of work, the Carson City, Nev. native has taken on multiple responsibilities beginning with securing season ticket memberships, the sale and management of suites within Idaho Central Arena, and player visits to local area schools as part of the team's Be Hip, Get Fit, Play Hockey program to selling corporate sponsorships for local area businesses, organizing group ticket nights and events, and managing all specialty jersey auction nights. On game nights, he has led the jersey auction efforts and been a lead on customer service information.

In the community, Anderson has worked closely with the Idaho Beef Council to organize Beef Night on the Ice and activations within the community like the food drive with The Idaho Foodbank and the partnership with American Ninja Warrior contestant Lance Pekus. He's also led Military Night efforts, assisted The College of Western Idaho in raising awareness for their programs, and been an active representative for the Steelheads in the Treasure Valley area.

He was named the 2017 ECHL Ticket Executive of the Year and part of the ticket sales team that earned 2018 ECHL Ticket Department of the Year. He is also the two-time recipient of the Idaho Steelheads Employee of the Year award.

"It's been a privilege to work for the Idaho Steelheads for the last 10 years, and I'm humbled by the confidence of [Eric Trapp] and the organization," said Anderson. "This has just been a lot of fun and unlike any job I could have imagined. I'm looking forward to the opportunity as well as getting ready for the return of Steelheads hockey to Boise again in October."

Anderson graduated from Boise State University in May 2013 with a Bachelor of Business Administration. He resides in Meridian with his wife, Amber, and their daughter, Leni.

The Steelheads are back for the 2021-22 season! Season tickets and flex plans are available ahead of the Home Opener on Friday, Oct. 22 against the Utah Grizzlies at Idaho Central Arena. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for the return of hockey to Downtown Boise! Stay connected to the Steelheads all summer long on IdahoSteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.