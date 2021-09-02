Icemen Add a Pair of Returning Defensemen

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defensemen Croix Evingson & Jacob Panetta.

Evingson, 24, joined the Icemen last spring after concluding his collegiate career at Niagara University (AHA) where he recorded 12 points (1g, 11a) in 21 games. The 6-5, 230-pound bluliner then went on to appear in seven games with Jacksonville. From 2017-2019, Evingson collected eight points in two seasons at UMass-Lowell. The Anchorage, Alaska resident pieced together a 52-point season (12g, 40a) with 125 penalty minutes in his final season in juniors with the Shreveport Mudbugs. Evingson was selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the seventh round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Panetta, 25, returns to Jacksonville after spending all of last season with the Icemen, while appearing in six games. Prior to Jacksonville, the 6-0, 192 defenseman played four seasons at Colgate University registering 25 points. The Bellville, Ontario resident finished the 2015-16 season with 45 points (9g, 36a) in 47 games played with the OJHL's Wellington Dukes.

Both Evingson and Panetta join Ara Nazarian (F), Abbott Girduckis (F), Travis Howe (F), Jacob Friend (D) and Charles Williams (G) as players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2021-22 season.

The Icemen's home opener for their 2021-2022 All-Star Season is set for November 6 against the South Carolina Stingrays. Full and partial season packages that include tickets to the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic are currently available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

