Thunder Ink Capital Region Native Nick DeVito

September 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that they have signed forward Nick DeVito to a standard player contract for the 2021-22 season.

DeVito joins the Thunder after sitting out during the 2020-21 season. The Averill Park, NY native most recently played for the Worcester Railers after finishing his senior season at Morrisville State College (D-III).

During his time at Morrisville, DeVito collected 93 points (36 goals, 57 assists) in 100 games. The 25-year-old was named SUNYAC Second Team All-Conference for the 2018-19 season.

Devito spent two seasons at Albany Academy and made stops in the Ontario Junior Hockey League with the Wellington Dukes and the North American Hockey League with the Amarillo Bulls. The 5-foot-9, 172-pounder skated in 14 games for the Picton Pirates in the EBJCHL and notched 32 points (17 goals, 35 assists).

