Stingrays Re-Sign Georgia Native Connor Moore

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC -' The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with defenseman Connor Moore for the 2021-22 season.

The 5-foot-11, 171-pound right-handed shot played his first professional season last year with the Rays, playing in 28 games, and recording 7 points, with all of them being assists.

"We are elated to have Connor back in our organization," said Stingrays Head Coach Ryan Blair. "We believe Connor developed a lot during his first season as a pro and gained valuable experience that will make him a better player this coming season. He is a pleasure to have around the rink every day, and we are excited to see him back in Charleston."

Prior to joining the Stingrays last season, the native of Cumming, Ga. spent four seasons with Boston College, helping lead the Eagles to two Hockey East Regular Season Championships (2017-18, 2019-20). Moore appeared in 139 games during his four collegiate seasons, accounting for 45 points on nine goals and 36 assists.

"I'm excited to be returning to the Stingrays for another year," said Moore. "We had an excellent team last season that allowed me to develop my game to benefit our team. After our deep run last year, we feel there is still some unfinished business heading into this season."

The Stingrays will open the 2021-22 season on October 23 in North Charleston against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 6:05 p.m.

