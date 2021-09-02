Admirals Bring Aboard Rookie Forward Gagnon

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced they have signed forward Anthony Gagnon to a contract for the upcoming season.

Gagnon, 22, joins the Admirals for his first season of professional hockey after spending the last five years in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). The Montréal native spent the 2019-20 season as team captain of the Québec Remparts and led the Remparts in points (51), goals (25), and was second in assists (29).

Before donning the "C" with the Remparts, Gagnon played in 96 games with Rimouski Océanic from 2017-2019. He registered 59 total points and played alongside the No. 1 overall pick and current New York Rangers forward, Alexis Lafrenière.

His career in the QMJHL started with the Gatineau Olympiques in 2015-16. Gagnon played in 115 games with th Olympiques.

The Admirals return to the ice on October 22 against the Reading Royals. Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM at Norfolk Scope.

