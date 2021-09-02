Glads Acquire Kobryn

DULUTH, Ga. - Atlanta Gladiators President Jerry James and Head Coach Jeff Pyle announced on Thursday that forward Tyler Kobryn has agreed to terms for the 2021-2022 season.

"We've made it a point to bring in big, athletic, hard-working players," said James. "Kobryn checks those boxes for us."

Kobryn, 24, enters his second professional season in the ECHL after spending his rookie campaign with the Tulsa Oilers. The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder tabbed six points (3G-3A) in 33 games with Tulsa last season.

"Tyler is another big body and he's a hard-working two-way player," said Pyle. "Great team guy that plays a physical game. He's a good fit for how we will play."

The Hillsborough, New Jersey native played NCAA Division III hockey with Wesleyan University before turning pro. Kobryn picked up 29 points (18G-11A) in 97 games over his collegiate career.

Kobryn is the ninth forward and the 15th player to sign with the Gladiators for 2021-22. He joins Derek Nesbitt (F), Mike Pelech (F), Cody Sylvester (F), Kamerin Nault (F), Matt Wedman (F), Luke Nogard (F), Hugo Roy (F), Tommy Besinger (F), Dalton Thrower (D), Josh Thrower (D), Greg Campbell (D), Tim Davison (D), Malcolm Hayes (F/D), and Zach Yoder (D).

