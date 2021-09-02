Kalamazoo Wings Announce Promotional Schedule

September 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, revealed the team's 2021-22 promotional schedule Thursday ahead of single game tickets going on sale next week.

Individual tickets for all 36 home games will be available for purchase next Tuesday, September 7 at the Wings Event Center ticket office and online. Starting next week, the ticket office will be open on Tuesdays from Noon-6:00 p.m. and Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from Noon-4:00 p.m.

The K-Wings also announced the team will host an exhibition game against the Toledo Walleye eight days before the Home Opener at 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 15 at Wings Event Center. Season Ticket Holders can attend the game for free and pick up their 2021-22 packet at the game, while all other fans can attend for just $5.

The following night, Saturday, Oct. 16, the same two teams will play one more exhibition game at 7:15 p.m. in Toledo, Ohio at Huntington Center.

Due to scheduling conflicts, a few dates and times from the K-Wings previously announced 2021-22 schedule have been changed as follows:

- AWAY: The K-Wings game at Cincinnati originally scheduled for Thursday, March 31, 2022 has been moved to Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Heritage Bank Center.

- HOME: Kalamazoo's game versus Idaho originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 9, 2022 has been moved to Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center.

- HOME: The K-Wings game against Cincinnati on Wednesday, March 23 at Wings Event Center has been changed from a 7:00 p.m. start time to a 10:30 a.m. start time for Education Day.

- HOME: The K-Wings game against Indy on Tuesday, April 5 at Wings Event Center has been changed from a 10:30 a.m. start time to a 7:00 p.m. start time and will be "2-6-9 Night".

View Updated 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule HERE

The K-Wings' 36 home games feature a mix of popular past promotions, such as Marvel Night, Teddy Bear Toss, Star Wars Night and the annual New Year's Eve game, as well as exciting new promotions like Elf Night, Star Trek Night, and Home Improvement Night, featuring a celebrity appearance from Richard Karn.

Kalamazoo will play five home games on their world-famous colored ice, including Orange Ice (Oct. 30), Lavender Ice/Hockey Fights Cancer (Nov. 27), Pink Ice (Feb. 11), Green Ice (Mar. 18) and a Mystery Ice Game (Jan. 7), which will be revealed at the team's annual press conference next month.

The K-Wings will also announce at the press conference the two jersey numbers the team is retiring this season. Kalamazoo's two Jersey Retirement Nights (Jan. 15 and Apr. 15) will feature pregame ceremonies honoring the alumni whose numbers are being lifted into the Wings Event Center rafters.

The 47th Kalamazoo Wings Home Opener is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23 against the Toledo Walleye at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center. The team's annual Fan Fest will start at 4:30 p.m. inside Door 7 before the game and will feature live music, a bounce house, a player red carpet, food trucks, axe throwing and a Smash Car, where a small donation will give fans the opportunity to smash a car with a sledgehammer.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.