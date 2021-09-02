Rush Sign Kenton Helgesen

(RAPID CITY, SD) -The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that defenseman Kenton Helgesen has been signed for the 2021-22 season.

Helgesen reports to Rapid City for what will be his fourth season in the ECHL. Over 114 career ECHL games, the blueliner has 11 goals and 28 assists. He spent the 2020-21 season in the SPHL with the Knoxville Ice Bears where he had four goals and eight assists over 41 games and was named the SPHL Defenseman of the Year.

"After Kenton was the SPHL Defenseman of the Year last season, we will look for him to continue his progression upwards," said Rush head coach Scott Burt. "He is a big, strong man that players will not like playing against, who has the ability to play forward at times. He has also been a captain before so we will look for him to take on a leadership role in the dressing room."

The 6'3 Helgesen played four games for the Idaho Steelheads in the 2019-20 season, a team for which Burt was the assistant coach, and was on the roster when the season was suspended and cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am very excited to sign with Rapid City this year," said Helgesen. "I have heard great things about the organization and where they are headed and I'm looking forward to getting down there."

Prior to turning pro, Helgesen played for seasons for the Calgary Hitmen in the major junior WHL. He recorded 34 goals and 96 assists over a 266-game junior career and was the Hitmen's captain for his final season in 2014-15.

