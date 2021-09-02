Oilers Add Versatile Skater to Lineup

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, announced Thursday the signing of versatile skater Trey Phillips.

Phillips, 28, last played in the 2019-20 season for the Rapid City Rush, registering 15 points (4G, 11A) in 28 regular season games. He finished the season with the Jacksonville Icemen, where he played eight games.

"Trey is a player that comes with offensive skill," said head coach Rob Murray. "He was one of many players that sat out last season. I remember him from his time with Rapid City. He is a great skater, and I've liked him since his time with the Rush."

Phillips made his pro debut in the 2018-19 season after signing with the Jacksonville Icemen, where he had his first stint with the team. He played in 20 games and recorded four points (0G, 4A). He finished the 2018-19 season with the Fort Wayne Komets, scoring seven points (3G, 4A) in 22 games. The 5'9", 183 lbs. skater has played both forward and defense in his pro career.

Prior to turning pro, Phillips attended the University of Vermont where he played four seasons. From the blueline, Phillips racked up 15 points (4G, 11A) in exactly 100 games for the Catamounts. In his junior career, Phillips played five years in the AJHL where he was recognized as the "Most Outstanding Defenseman" in the 2013-14 season, all while scoring the most points by a defenseman with 65 points (25G, 40A). The Okotoks, Alberta native was also awarded as the league's "Most Valuable Player" in the same year.

The Oilers kick off the 2021-22 season with a Friday night road tilt against the Rapid City Rush on Oct. 22.

