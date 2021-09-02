Tim Speltz Named General Manager of the Henderson Silver Knights

VEGAS - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, August 31, that Tim Speltz has joined the organization's hockey operations team and that he will serve as the general manager of the Henderson Silver Knights.

"We are very excited to have Tim join our organization. I've known him for a very long time, dating back to our days in the Western Hockey League, and he has an outstanding hockey mind." McCrimmon said. "As our organization has developed, we believe that it is important to our staff, players and fans to have a dedicated manager who will be involved in the day-to-day business of the Silver Knights. Tim will do an incredible job leading our efforts in Henderson."

Speltz joins the organization after serving as the head of amateur scouting for the Toronto Maple Leafs for the last three seasons. He originally joined Toronto in 2016 as the director of western area scouting.

"I am very excited about joining the Henderson Silver Knights and the entire organization," Speltz said. "I look forward to being ingrained in the community of Henderson and I can't wait to get started. Everything with the Silver Knights is set up for success, from the players and staff to the fan support to the facilities. Hockey in Nevada is thriving and I'm enthusiastic to have a role with it."

Prior to his time in Toronto, Speltz spent 26 years as the general manager of the Western Hockey League's Spokane Chiefs, an organization he joined in the summer of 1990. Under his leadership, the Chiefs won two WHL Championships and Memorial Cups in 1991 and 2008.

Speltz was honored as WHL Executive of the Year twice, following the 1995-96 and 1999-00 seasons, and CHL Executive of the Year following the 1995-96 season. He was part of the management group for Hockey Canada at the 2014 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament and also served as part of the Hockey Canada management group for the Canadian under-20 program.

He also served as general manager with the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers from 1988 to 1990. Speltz and his wife, Lynn, have two daughters, Jenna (29) and Hannah (25).

