Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster for 2021 Rookie Faceoff Tournament

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club's rookie camp roster that will participate in the 2021 Rookie Faceoff tournament hosted by the Arizona Coyotes from Sept. 17-20 at Gila River Arena and Ice Den Scottsdale. Anaheim will hold an open practice at Rookie Camp on Thursday Sept. 16 at 10:30 a.m. on Rink 3 at Great Park Ice in Irvine, Calif. Fans entering Rink 3 will be required to wear a mask in order to attend.

The 2021 Anaheim Rookie Faceoff roster features 14 Anaheim draft selections and five first-round picks from the last three NHL Drafts, including Trevor Zegras (ninth overall in 2019), Brayden Tracey (29th overall in 2019), Jamie Drysdale (sixth overall in 2020), Jacob Perreault (27th overall in 2020) and Mason McTavish (third overall in 2021).

Joel Bouchard will serve as head coach for Anaheim's rookie squad. Named head coach for the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League (AHL) on July 9, 2021, Bouchard will lead Anaheim's 25-man rookie roster that features 15 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders.

The Ducks rookies begin their three-game tournament schedule on Friday, Sept. 17 vs. San Jose at Ice Den Scottsdale (5 p.m. PT). Anaheim will continue tournament play on Sunday, Sept. 19 vs. Colorado at Ice Den Scottsdale (4 p.m. PT) before concluding their schedule against Arizona at Gila River Arena on Monday, Sept. 20 (12 p.m. PT).

Ticket and streaming information are available at ArizonaCoyotes.com/RookieFaceoff.

