MLSE Issues Statement in Support of Province of Ontario's Mandatory Vaccination Policy

September 2, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







With the Province of Ontario's announcement Wednesday that it will implement a mandatory vaccination policy for certain indoor public events effective September 22, MLSE confirmed its full support and also confirmed that all event attendees will be required to provide proof of vaccination, not only for the indoor events mandated, but also for events at its outdoor venues effective September 22 and all attendees must continue to wear face coverings. Proof of a negative COVID-19 test will not be accepted for admittance to MLSE venues or events, except for guests with a verified medical exemption. Children who are 11 years of age and younger will be exempted from these requirements. In addition, although not currently outlined in the regulations, MLSE will require all staff and event personnel to provide documentation of full vaccination as the organization works with government and public health officials to provide the safest operation possible for its employees, fans and for the community at large.

"As an organization, MLSE fully supports the mandatory vaccination policy being implemented by the province as we all work together to create a path forward that protects our communities and allows a return to full operations for all businesses," said Michael Friisdahl, President and CEO of MLSE. "Providing the safest environment within our venues and protecting our community from the transmission of COVID-19 are our highest priorities and ensuring all attendees and staff at our events are fully vaccinated is the ultimate safeguard in that goal. We strongly believe that this mandatory vaccine policy, along with the other enhanced measures we are adding, should allow us to safely resume hosting both indoor and outdoor events at full capacity in time for the start of the Maple Leafs and Raptors seasons this Fall."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.